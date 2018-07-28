Digital Trends
Mobile

Inmates hack prison service JPay tablets to the tune of $225,000

Bruce Brown
By

Prisoners in five Idaho correctional institutions hacked JPay tablets for almost a quarter million dollars in credits, the Associated Press reported. In all 364 inmates exploited the tablet’s software for $225,000.

JPay hand-held computer tablets supplied to Idaho prisoners provide a means to email families and friends, video chat, watch educational videos, and download and play purchased games and music.  The tablets, which are supplied by contract with CenturyLink and JPay, do not allow internet access.

Family and friends can use JPay to transfer funds to inmates to use as credits for the JPay system. JPay and CenturyLink say the prisoners exploited a software vulnerability to bump up their credit balances.

CenturyLink spokesperson Mark Mozen said the vulnerability has been resolved, but the company won’t provide details it considers proprietary information.

In a prepared statement, JPay spokesperson Jade Trombetta said, “JPay is proud to provide services that allow incarcerated individuals to communicate with friends and family, access educational programming, and enjoy positive entertainment options that help prevent behavioral issues.”

“While the vast majority of individuals use our secure technology appropriately,” Trombetta continued, “we are continually working to improve our products to prevent any attempts at misuse.”

Fifty of the 364 miscreants accumulated more than $1,000 in credits, said Idaho Department of Corrections spokesperson Jeff Ray. One inmate had almost $10,000 in hacked credits.

Ray said a special investigations unit discovered the problem earlier this month. Ray also stated that no taxpayer dollars were involved in the thefts.

“This conduct was intentional, not accidental. It required a knowledge of the JPay system and multiple actions by every inmate who exploited the system’s vulnerability to improperly credit their account,” Ray said in a prepared statement reported by the AP.

Inmates involved in the hacking activity can still send and receive emails, but otherwise, their ability to download games and music has been cut off until they make good on the thefts. To date, JPay has recovered more than $65,000 in credits.

The Department of Corrections filed disciplinary offense reports for the alleged hackers. The inmates could potentially lose prison privileges and be reclassified to higher risk levels.

Prisons in the United States have four major purposes: retribution, incapacitation, deterrence, and rehabilitation. Education is an essential element of inmate rehabilitation, but teaching prisoners how to hack computer systems was never part of the plan.

Don't Miss

Here's how to send a text message from your email account
Up Next

How to care for your laptop's battery
music earplugs review for concert header
Mobile

Google’s updated events search feature will keep your boredom at bay

Google is here to ensure you're never bored this summer, having rolled out a new and improved way to search for events. After introducing a card interface for event-related searches last year, the internet giant is improving again.
Posted By Lulu Chang
how to print from a Chromebook
Computing

Yes, you can use Android apps on your Chromebook. Here's how

Good news: You can now get Android apps on your Chromebook! Google has enabled the Google Play Store app support on its Chrome OS and Chromebook hardware, so to help get you started, here's our guide on how to get Android apps on a…
Posted By Mark Coppock
blackberry key2 back full
Mobile

BlackBerry Key2 'Lite' reportedly set to launch as the Key2 LE

BlackBerry has already teased that it will release two new keyboard phones this year, and we may be just about to get the second. Leaks are hinting the phone will be called the BlackBerry Key2 LE. Here's what we know about the Key2 LE.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Andy Boxall
apple work on self driving cars store feat
Mobile

You can now search the Apple Store app using your voice

Need to find something on the Apple Store app? Apple is making that a bit easier for you. The app has been updated to version 5.1, and finally, is beginning to look more like the App Store and iTunes Store with voice search.
Posted By Lulu Chang
moto z3 play bottom logo
Mobile

Midrange Motorola One Power may debut as soon as early August

We've all come to know and love Motorola's extensive lineup of budget phones. But Motorola makes some pretty awesome midrange smartphones as well. And it looks like we're about to see its next phone, the Motorola One Power, very soon.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
best apple watch faces explorer face
Deals

Save $50 on the Apple Watch Series 3 with Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sale

Whether you've been looking to pick up your first smartwatch, or just upgrade from your old one, the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale makes it the perfect time. You can save $50 on the Apple Watch series 3 from now until Saturday, July…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
samsung galaxy note 9 teaser videos
Mobile

Samsung drops lots of hints about upcoming Note 9 in trio of teaser videos

With just weeks until its Unpacked event, Samsung is making a splash with a series of Galaxy Note 9 teaser videos. The videos hint at ways Samsung's innovative hardware will fix common problems smartphone users face every day.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
iphone speed test
Mobile

Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps are free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Developers put paid apps on sale for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up fast. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals offered in the iOS App Store.
Posted By Lulu Chang
Samsung Galaxy S6
Mobile

You can now link your Chase Pay account to Samsung Pay

Samsung Pay aims to rival Apple Pay and Google Wallet in the mobile payment space. Here's everything you need to know about the service, from how it works to where it's accepted and which countries it will reach next.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Apple Watch accessories
Wearables

Cases, stands, straps, and more: These are the best Apple Watch accessories

If you've had your eye on the Apple Watch, then you might want to consider a few handy extras -- and there are plenty to choose from. We've rounded up the best Apple Watch accessories we've seen so far.
Posted By Simon Hill
best websites for free audiobooks version 1428320425 shutterstock 236974753
Web

Listen to your favorite stories by downloading audiobooks for free

Finding free audiobooks can be tough -- especially ones that are worth your time. Thankfully, we've rounded up the best sites to download audiobooks for free, whether you want to listen online or off.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best processors Core i7-7700K
Computing

New Spectre attack lets hackers steal data without having to run local code on PCs

Researchers at the Graz University of Technology reveals a new attack called NetSpectre. Unlike the internet-based Spectre attack that requires code running locally on the target PC, this version doesn't need to run local code.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Cannonlake
Computing

Intel’s 10nm ‘Cannon Lake’ processors won’t arrive until the 2019 holiday season

Intel chief engineering officer Venkata Renduchintala said the company’s 10mn processors won’t appear in products until the 2019 holiday season. He revealed the new launch window during Intel’s second quarter 2018 conference call.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
best yoga apps
Mobile

Cultivate a healthy mind, body, and soul with the best yoga apps

Are you tired of fitness and diet programs that don’t work for you? Let’s stop the vicious cycle of yo-yo dieting. Try one of the best yoga apps and start getting healthy by making a permanent change in your lifestyle.
Posted By Simon Hill