Instagram Badges is a new feature on the social media app that’s aimed at helping creators earn money through the app. Badges will let people show support to their favorite creator during a Live Video and allow creators to engage with their followers. The company first announced Badges in 2020, but it was only available for a select user base at the time.

Instagram Badges are now available in select regions, including the U.S., for users aged 18 and older. If you want to use the feature, you must have at least 10,000 followers. If a follower purchases a Badge, heart(s) will be displayed next to their username in the Live Video. In the U.S., you can purchase multiple Badges, which range from $1 (one heart) to $5 (three hearts), with a $2 (two hearts) option in the middle.

If you support a creator by buying a Badge, you will get more visibility on their Live Video. Moreover, if you ask a question during a Live Stream, your question will be highlighted to the creator. As a creator, you will be able to see your supporters’ names on a particular Live Video for up to 90 days.

To enable Instagram Badges on your profile, you need to go to Profile > Professional dashboard > Grow your business > Badges. Instagram Badges are currently live in Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain, Turkey, the U.K., and the U.S. Instagram’s various policies, including Partner Monetization Policies and Community Guidelines, apply to Badges as well.

