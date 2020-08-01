  1. Mobile

iPhones may soon function as payment terminals with new Apple acquisition

By

iPhones may soon be able to function as mobile payment terminals with the help of technology from a startup that Apple reportedly acquired.

The technology of Montreal, Canada-based Mobeewave allows shoppers to make payments by tapping their credit card or smartphone on another smartphone. The startup’s app only requires NFC chips to work, eliminating the need for additional hardware such as card terminals.

Mobeewave details how its app handles transactions on its official website. After typing in the transaction amount in the app, the customer’s credit card will then be tapped at the back of the smartphone. The app will then process the payment.

Apple purchased Mobeewave for about $100 million, Bloomberg reported, citing a source familiar with the matter. The startup’s technology will work with iPhones, which have carried NFC chips since 2014. Apple retained Mobeewave’s dozens of employees, who will continue to work out of Montreal, the sources said.

Digital Trends has reached out to Apple and Mobeewave for confirmation and further comments on the acquisition, and we will update this article as soon as we hear back.

Apple’s payments tech

Apple launched Apple Pay in 2014, which allows iPhone owners to pay for their purchases by tapping their devices on store terminals. This was followed last year by the Apple Card, which was launched in partnership with Goldman Sachs and MasterCard.

If Apple integrates Mobeewave’s technology into Apple Pay and Apple Card on iPhones, it will more directly compete with Square, which provides hardware and software for mobile payment options.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Apple iPhone deals for August 2020

best iphone deals 2019

Apple confirms that the new 2020 iPhones will launch later than normal

digital trends live episode 360 iphone 12 pro max leak

Epic Games Founder Tim Sweeney targets Apple over developer fees

epic games logo

The best iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max tips and tricks

apple iphone 11 pro camera guide zoom x2

Everything you can do in Photoshop for iPad, and what is still missing

photoshop for ipad guide 9443

How to pair AirPods or AirPods Pro with your iPhone, and how to use them

airpods apple 3 720x720

Seven of the best flip phones you’ll want to check out right now

How to track your sleep with an Apple Watch

The best cheap Fitbit alternatives for workouts

Best smartwatch deals for August 2020: Samsung, Fitbit, and Apple Watch sales

The best work-from-home apps for Android and iOS

hp office in a box work learn from home solutions

Microsoft Surface Duo goes into production, could ship by August 24

why surface duo should run windows10x in hand

AirPods 3: Everything we know about Apple’s next true wireless earbuds

Apple AirPods

How to delete and recover photos from your iPhone

OnePlus Nord vs. iPhone SE (2020): A budget-friendly matchup