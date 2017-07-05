New leaked image provides our best look yet at the Moto Z2 Force

Why it matters to you Lenovo's original Moto Z was a big hit last year and the next iteration could see some security improvements, including an iris scanner.

Lenovo is already preparing the launch of the 2017 Moto Z, which will follow in the footsteps of last year’s flagship Moto phone. Rumors have started circulating about the device and what it will look like, and while the phone may not be a massive upgrade over last year’s model, it appears that it will have some interesting new features to offer.

We even have some information about the specs of the phone, which may include heightened security in the form of an iris scanner. According to Twitter leaker Evan Blass, the 2017 Moto Z will be called the Moto Z2. Check out the supposed logo for the new device below.

The Moto Z2 Play has already been released, and you can check out our review for yourself. The Moto Z2 Force, however, has yet to see the light of day. Here’s everything we know about the 2017 Moto Z so far.

Design

The Moto Z was initially quite elusive in terms of image leaks, but lately there have been several of them — all pointing to a similarly styled handset that very much mimics its predecessor. Android Authority recently shared a 360-degree render of a device claimed to be the Moto Z2 Force, that follows the example set by earlier reports by SlashLeaks and Gizmo China. The latest leak, however, comes in the form of a press render from Twitter user Evan Blass, AKA @evleaks.

Moto Z2 Force for AT&T pic.twitter.com/N0h001Xema — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 4, 2017

As expected, it looks very much like the 2016 Moto Z — which makes sense, considering Lenovo will want the phone to be compatible with existing Moto Mods. The device at least needs to have the same size and dimensions on the back in order to support the slew of accessories already on the market.

The only real change when it comes to design is the dual camera, which still fits in the same-sized circular housing. There also appears to be a glass ring around the outer edge of the backside, presumably to improve connectivity for the antennas.

All of the leaked devices feature a physical home button beneath the display, which we imagine also serves as a fingerprint sensor. Last but not least, the Android Authority renders show a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom edge of the phone, which the previous Moto Z did not feature.

Specs

A leak on GFXBench discovered by Phone Arena has revealed a list of specs for the upcoming flagship of the Moto family. According to the listing, the phone will feature a 5.5-inch, 2,560 x 1,440 display, just like the outgoing model. The system-on-chip is listed only as an octo-core Qualcomm unit clocked at 2.4GHz, but it’s expected to be the 835, based on previous findings from Geekbench. RAM looks to be 4GB, and storage is rated at 47GB, which indicates a total allotment of 64GB with a decent chunk of it reserved for the operating system.

Back in January, the Geekbench report listed benchmarking scores of 1,930 in single-core and 6,207 in multi-core.

In terms of cameras, there had been a great deal of rumors that the Moto Z2 would deviate from its predecessor with a dual lens setup around the back. However, the GFXBench listing only mentions one 11-megapixel shooter with the ability to record 4K video. For selfies, there’s a 4.8-megapixel front camera. Unsurprisingly, the phone also appears to be running Android 7.1.1.

If the specs leaked so far are accurate, some people may come away a little disappointed. While 4GB of RAM certainly isn’t bad, most flagship smartphones this year are expected to push on to 6GB of RAM.

Carriers

The original Moto Z was launched alongside a Verizon-exclusive variant known as the Moto Z Force Droid Edition, which added a significantly larger battery, improved camera with a higher megapixel count, and the company’s proprietary ultra-tough ShatterShield display at the expense of a little extra bulk. Another report from Blass indicates the Force version of the Moto Z2 will not be exclusive to Big Red this time around, and will also release on other carriers, “like T-Mobile, for instance.”

Security

Lenovo could be looking to make its Motorola smartphones a little more secure. The company found quite a lot of success with the Moto Z, and it will reportedly keep the design of the phone for its next iteration. There might however, be a small change to the phone — an iris scanner.

According to a report from Tech Droider, Lenovo has filed a patent for the use of an iris scanner on the second generation of the Moto Z. Interestingly enough, it looks like the patent will use a front-facing fingerprint scanner that will also double as an iris scanner, meaning that there’s no need for extra hardware elsewhere on the front of the phone.

Lenovo won’t be the first to include an iris scanner on its phones. Samsung included an iris scanner on the much-loved but short-lived Galaxy Note 7, and the same tech will show up on the Galaxy S8, too.

Update: Added an image of the Moto Z2 Force that was leaked by Evan Blass.