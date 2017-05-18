The LG Stylo 3 Plus comes with a Full HD display and only costs $225

Why it matters to you If you're looking for a beautiful display on a phone under $250, this device suits those needs.

LG is taking its mid-range smartphone offerings to the next level. The company has taken the wraps off of the LG Stylo 3 Plus, a device that really pushes the boundaries of what “mid-range” really means. The device serves as a more powerful version of the original LG Stylo 3 and is now available from T-Mobile.

The LG Stylo 3 has some great specs under the hood, for the price. Inside, you will find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, along with 32GB of storage and a Full HD display. Full HD displays are normally reserved for slightly more expensive phones — so it’s nice to see one show up on a sub-$250 phone.

On the back of the phone, there is a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera, along with a 5MP front-facing camera. The phone comes with Android 7.0 Nougat software, 4G LTE connectivity, and Bluetooth 4.2. As the name suggests, the phone also comes with a “premium” stylus pen, and you will find a fingerprint sensor on the back of the device.

It’s not just about the specs — the phone also looks great. It features a premium metal frame, and a removable back and battery, which is great for those that like to carry an extra battery for a long day of use. You’ll also find the microUSB and 3.5mm ports on the bottom of the phone, while the volume rockers can be found on the right.

The phone is available from T-Mobile and you can either pay the full $225 upfront or you can pay it in $9 installments over 24 months.

LG, in general, has been stepping up its game of late. While the company went through somewhat of a dark period around the time of the poorly received G5, the new G6 has been well-reviewed largely because of its beautiful design, excellent display, and things like IP68 waterproofing.