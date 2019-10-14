The OnePlus 7T may be the Android phone for the rest of us. With every feature carefully planned, and at a smidgen under $600, there are no wasted bells and whistles. The critical options are all there: Fast charging, speedy processor, easy-to-use software, and a versatile camera. It’s attractive without that iPhone or Samsung flash, but offers some intriguing and unique features of its own. Even if it is relatively inexpensive compared to some other smartphones out there, you’ll want to start by shielding its glass face from dust, debris, and impact — and perhaps later on even consider a case to keep it perfectly safe. We’ve identified the best OnePlus 7T screen protectors to get you started.

Janmitta for OnePlus 7T Screen Protector

This tempered glass screen protector comes in a three-pack to shield your phone against the elements, including sweat, fingerprints, and oily residue. It features 9H hardness with a 2.5D arc design that will prevent you from breaking, scratching, or otherwise damaging your screen. It maintains a highly sensitive touch screen, so won’t interfere with your phone running quickly and smoothly. It also maintains the original color of the screen, so everything should be clear. The bubble-free installation is easy to accomplish.

Dmax Armor for OnePlus 7T

Dmax Armor covers your OnePlus 7T phone with a protective matte, anti-glare coating that discourages fingerprints. It’s made of high-quality film with a self-adhering surface and leaves no trace if you choose to remove it. The dry application procedure makes it bubble-free and easy to install. Pre-cut to fit the screen with a scratch resistant coating, the Dmax comes in a package of six.

Sleo for OnePlus 7T

Made with high quality thick tempered glass, the Sleo screen protector two-pack has rounded edges that fully protect the screen and let through all its content. A 9H hardness rating prevents your screen from scratching or cracking due to external shock. It maintains your screen’s original sensitivity and adds high definition viewing. An oleophobic coating resists smudges and fingerprints and make it easy to clean. It’s easy to install, and bubble-free, after first removing dust and aligning it properly.

Pulen for OnePlus 7T

This ultra-transparent smartphone screen cover excels in high-definition clear viewing. With its hydrophobic and oleophobic screen coating, it also protects against sweat, oil residue, and fingerprints. The cover is laser cut, providing maximum protection for the screen. It features a 9H hardness rating to effectively protect your phone from unwanted scuffs and scratches by keys and some other hard objects in your pocket. It employs bubble-free adhesives for easy installation and no residue if removed.

Mylboo OnePlus 7T Tempered Glass Protective Film

The Mylboo screen protector provides maximum protection for flat sections of your smartphone screen using a technique called laser microdissection. The shield is scratch-resistant with a 9H hardness rating to protect your phone from scratches and abrasion. Its bubble-free adhesive features magnetic adsorption and ease of installation while its high definition coating makes your OnePlus 7T function smoothly. The kit comes with two tempered glass screen protectors, microfiber cleaning cloth, alcohol packaging, and dust stickers.

Ivso Screen Protector for OnePlus 7T

The Ivso is bubble-free with easy installation and its 9H hardness tempered glass will protect your OnePlus 7T from the damage done by scratches, dust, and drops. The edges and corners of your OnePlus 7T are covered perfectly with this case-friendly shield which is not easy to peel off and should have a long lifespan. It features 99% light transmission and touch sensitivity. The two-pack comes with installation tools, including the squeegee cleaning cloth, sticky dust removal and locator, and non-slip mat.

Omoton OnePlus 7T Screen Protector

The Omoton screen protector boasts a special design with a laser-cut that provides maximum protection for the OnePlus 7T’s display area, while a hydrophobic oleophobic screen coating protects against sweat, oil residue, and fingerprints. Together with 9H hardness rated tempered glass, it effectively protects your screen from scuffs and scratches. This protector is also case friendly and does not cover rounded edges. It is highly responsive at only 0.3mm thickness to maintain the original touch sensitivity of your phone. It comes with clear instructions, a professional installation video, and all necessary tools, to make it easy to install.

