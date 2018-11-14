Digital Trends
Get ready for more V-series phones: LG trademarks names up to the V90

Christian de Looper
By

The LG V-series has long boasted top-tier phones with modern and classy designs and excellent specs, and it looks like that isn’t going to change any time soon. LetsGoDigital has spotted trademark filings in Canada for the LG V50, LG V60, LG V70, LG V80, and LG V90, suggesting we could get at least five more years of LG V-series phones.

Of course, it’s important to note that this doesn’t necessarily mean that LG will definitely release phones all the way up to the LG V90 — just that it’s trademarking names to have the option if it ultimately decides to. This does, however, all but confirm that the company is working on an LG V50.

Unfortunately, it may be some time before the LG V50 is actually released. The last V-series phone was the LG V45 ThinQ, and it’s expected that the next will be the LG V45 ThinQ. Alternatively, LG may simply jump ahead and release an LG V50 instead of V45. After all, the company didn’t seem to trademark any Vx5-type names, so maybe it’ll switch to only releasing models with names in increments of 10.

Before we get any new V-series phone, however, we’ll probably get a G-series device. LG releases two flagship phones per year, with the G-series device normally being released toward the beginning of the year, and V-series phones a little later, often around October.

So what will these new phones have to offer? Well, next year’s devices will likely feature a new Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, which has been released in December the past two years. They may also offer better displays; some rumors indicate that LG may step things up to a 4K display. Under that display, the company may feature tech like a fingerprint sensor and tech to use the display as a front-facing speaker.

We’ve already started hearing rumors about the LG G8, which suggest that the phone may do away with the notch thanks to new display technology and that the phone will likely offer at least 6GB of RAM. We expect rumors to start popping up about the LG V50 in the next year or so.

