These Lucid over-the-counter hearing aids are $200 off right now

Bruce Brown
By

Do your friends or family members seem to mumble more often than in earlier times? Do those same people get annoyed when you repeatedly ask them to repeat themselves? You could be a candidate for hearing aids. New FDA OTC hearing aids rules took effect last October that retailers to sell hearing aids without a prescription for people with mild to moderate hearing loss. Crutchfield has a deal on FDA-registered Lucid Hearing Engage rechargeable behind-the-ear style hearing aids for $800, a $200 discount from the $1,000 list price. If you wonder how to buy over-the-counter hearing aids, Lucid Audio’s free online hearing assessment, and Crutchfield’s 60-day money-back guarantee return policy combine for a risk-free way to see if OTC hearing aids will help you understand what others are saying again.

Why you should buy Lucid Hearing Engage OTC hearing aids

Lucid Hearing Engage hearing aids can run for up to 20 hours per charge, according to Crutchfield. They come with a portable charging case that protects the hearing aids when you’re not wearing them and can recharge the aids three times with the case’s battery. Recharging the Engage aids takes about two hours, and fully charging the portable case takes approximately four hours. The aids also come with cleaning tools and nine pairs of silicone ear types in different styles and sizes to discover which combination fits and helps you hear best.

Lucid Hearing Engage hearing aids are not simple amplifiers that make all sounds louder. In addition to the free hearing assessment on the Lucid website, you can select any of four presets, from mild to the max, to boost different audio frequency ranges. You can also adjust the overall sound volume, ambient noise levels, and adjust frequency level amplification to match your needs. For example, you adjust the Lucid Hearing Engage aids with an iPhone app via a Bluetooth wireless connection. Like all the best over-the-counter hearing aids, you can also use the Lucent Engage aids for phone calls and streaming audio, saving the need to carry different devices for different audio needs. The Lucid aids are available in beige, gray, and black.

You’ll still need to see an audiologist if you have severe to profound hearing loss but start by taking Lucid Audio’s online assessment. If you have mild to moderate impairment, Lucid’s hearing aids can improve your hearing. With Crutchfield’s sale, you can buy a pair of Lucid Hearing Engage OTC hearing aids for $800, with free shipping included. Save your hearing and $200 off the normal $1,000 price with this limited time deal.

