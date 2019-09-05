You’ve probably watched the Avengers saga by now, so why not relive the action by becoming your favorite superhero? Lenovo’s latest experience with its Mirage AR headset will place you into the shoes of some of your favorite heroes, using new controllers specifically made for this alternative augmented reality experience that is powered by your smartphone. This comes after the success of its lightsaber-wielding experience with Star Wars: Jedi Challenges released last year. The timing for Lenovo’s Marvel Dimension of Heroes couldn’t be any more perfect given the huge popularity of several Marvel movies released this year.

Those already familiar with Lenovo’s Mirage AR headset will instantly know what to expect with this newest experience. Swapping out lightsabers and the Jedi in favor of Marvel’s heroes and the superpowers that come with each character, Dimension of Heroes has gamers wielding not just one controller, but two for some interesting hand movement gestures to cast special powers and attacks. With a controller in each hand, Dimension of Heroes already amps up the action over Jedi Challenges because it’s going to be more involved.

We spent a little bit of time checking out the new controllers, which are grasped with our fists sort of closed. Two buttons sit right next to our middle and index fingers, while our thumbs rest on the analog stick. The controllers themselves feel relatively lightweight, so they don’t become too burdensome during long gameplay sessions. There are also brightly colored LEDs that light up the controllers and they work in conjunction with the tracking beacon to deliver spatial and movement tracking with the AR headset.

There will be a total of six superheroes to choose from in Dimension of Heroes: Captain America, Thor, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, and Star-Lord. While that’s a solid cast, we didn’t get the chance to see the AR experience in action for ourselves. From what we were told, it doesn’t deviate from the footprint established by Jedi Challenges — so you can expect an original story where you’re battling against super villains like Dormammu, Loki, Ronan the Accuser, Ultron Prime, and the Winter Soldier. In addition to the Story Mode, there will also be a Survival Mode that will have you battling against an endless wave of enemies. And finally, you can partner up with a friend in co-op Mode, but they’ll need to have their own set of controllers, headset, and tracking beacon.

Fans of the Avengers have a promising new experience to check out when Dimension of Heroes goes on sale for $250 starting on September 6. For those who already own the Lenovo Mirage AR headset with last year’s release of Jedi Challenges, they can simply download Dimension of Heroes through the App Store and Google Play at no cost. However, they will be required to purchase the Dual Universal Controllers through Lenovo’s web site.

