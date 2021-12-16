The Dimensity 9000 is MediaTek’s first true flagship smartphone processor, and one that is expected to power a wide variety of high-end devices over the next year. MediaTek said at its launch that the first devices with the chip inside would arrive during the first three months of 2022, and it has now released details on which manufacturers are signed on to use the Dimensity 9000.

Currently, there are four names on the list, and due to MediaTek’s admission that the Dimensity 9000 would initially be most relevant to the Chinese market, several of the manufacturers don’t have a big international presence at the moment. However, one stands out as being different, and that’s Oppo. The company says “the next Find X flagship will be the first to be launched with the Dimensity 9000 flagship platform.”

What makes this interesting is we’re fairly sure that the next Find X flagship series will be the Find X4, and Oppo has already said that at least one of the Find X4 phones will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The Find X3 series included several models — the Find X3, Find X3 Pro, and Find X3 Lite — so it’s reasonable to expect a similar lineup for the Find X4. While we don’t know details yet, it may be the Find X4 Pro will take the Qualcomm processor and be sold in all of Oppo’s markets, while the Find X4 may use the Dimensity 9000 chip and be sold mainly in key markets in Asia.

Either way, it looks like Oppo is going to have a Find X4 model with one of the latest, top mobile processors inside, plus at least one of them will also use its new MariSilicon X Neural Processing Unit (NPU) dedicated to assisting Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) used by the camera. The Find X4 is definitely one to look out for in early 2022.

Joining Oppo is Honor, recently reinvigorated after being sold off by Huawei. It already uses MediaTek processors in some of its devices. It stops short of sharing any information on a future device using the Dimensity 9000, and instead commits to “deepening our cooperation with MediaTek to create even more innovative experiences for our fans.”

The other two companies on board with MediaTek are Vivo and Redmi. Redmi — a spinoff brand of Xiaomi — has revealed it will use the Dimensity 9000 in one of the as-yet-unannounced Redmi K50 smartphone series devices, and also that it worked with MediaTek on testing the new chip. Finally, Vivo will launch a Dimensity 9000-powered smartphone in 2022, but does not say when or reveal the name of the device.

MediaTek works with a variety of other manufacturers, including OnePlus, Motorola, and Samsung, so expect more names to be added to the list in the future, either for the Dimensity 9000 or one of the future chips in the range.

Editors' Recommendations