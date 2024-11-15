 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Mega gaming phone’s specs look set to crush the competition

By
The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro's mini-LED display on the back of the phone.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Asus is preparing to launch the ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro in November, and we’ve been given a hint at the specificationa in an extensive leak ahead of the big day. The ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro will both have 6.78-inch displays with a variable fresh rate up to 120Hz, according to YTechB. However, there’s a dedicated “Game Genie” mode (which is an excellent name for a gaming phone feature) that can reach up to 185Hz — perfect for competitive games like Call of Duty Mobile. The screen resolution is 1080 x 2448 pixels, and the phone itself measures in at 163.77 by 76.78 by 8.9 mm.

As far as the processor goes, the ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and the Adreno 830 GPU. Of course, they’ll both sport Android 15, too. We aren’t sure how many different configurations will be available, but it seems the ROG Phone 9 will have the option of 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, while the Pro model will likely have 16GB of RAM and 512GB storage. It’s possible there will be other options, too.

Recommended Videos

In a big win for users everywhere, it looks like Asus has decided to continue the trend with its phones of including a 3.5mm headphone jack, support for Wi-Fi 7, and much more. These might seem like small additions, but the quality of life improvements cannot be overstated. While this is a gaming phone, it doesn’t mean other mainstream features get ignored. The ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro are both expected to boast a 50-megapixel main camera sensor, and rumors say there could also be a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5MP depth sensor. The front camera may have 32 megapixels.

Related

Finally, we also have a good idea of what will be in the box. The ROG Phone 9 Pro looks set to include a 65-watt charging adapter, the AeroActive Cooler X Pro, a SIM card removal tool, a USB-C to USB-C cable, and the Aero Case. The ROG Phone 9 will apparently only include a clear case, the USB-C cable, and the SIM removal tool.

Mobile gaming is better than ever; just this week, I downloaded the new Pokemon TCG Pocket app to admire the gorgeous card art. I was already excited for the ROG Phone 9’s upcoming launch, and these specs have me over the moon. On paper, it looks like a beast, and you’ll be able to check it out for yourself when it launches on November 19.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
5 phones you should buy instead of the Google Pixel 9 Pro
Pixel 9 Pro in Rose Quartz.

It’s been quite an exciting year for smartphones, especially with the arrival of the Google Pixel 9 series. Google gave its flagship phone a refreshing new design, more power and performance, and fun new colors.

If you’re considering the Pixel 9 Pro this year, that’s a great choice! We love the Pixel 9 Pro. But there are also other options to consider at a similar price point or even less. Before you buy the Pixel 9 Pro, here are five other phones you may want to get instead.
Google Pixel 9

Read more
I did an iPhone 16 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro camera test. It’s not even close
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max in Desert Titanium (left) and a Rose Quartz Google Pixel 9 Pro.

We’re at the tail end of the year, which means that pretty much all the flagship smartphones have now been released. This includes Google’s Pixel 9 Pro and Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro.

Both of these Pro flagships have beautiful designs, powerful processors, and great triple-lens camera systems. But which one takes better photos? Let’s find out.
iPhone 16 Pro vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro: camera specs

Read more
Someone made a transparent iPhone 16 Pro, and it looks phenomenal
See through glass shell on an iPhone 16 Pro.

In the past couple of years, transparent aesthetics have truly arrived on the scene. From phones and earbuds to handheld consoles and even laptops, it seems everyone wants to follow the trends — except Apple, of course. Industrial design, and everything. Go figure!

But that won’t stop some enthusiasts with the right tools and enough guts from prying open a pricey new iPhone and giving it a transparent makeover. The latest in a series of daring Apple adventures comes from Phone Repair Guru, which has given a transparent spin to the otherwise frosted color glass back of the iPhone 16 Pro.

Read more