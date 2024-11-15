Asus is preparing to launch the ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro in November, and we’ve been given a hint at the specificationa in an extensive leak ahead of the big day. The ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro will both have 6.78-inch displays with a variable fresh rate up to 120Hz, according to YTechB. However, there’s a dedicated “Game Genie” mode (which is an excellent name for a gaming phone feature) that can reach up to 185Hz — perfect for competitive games like Call of Duty Mobile. The screen resolution is 1080 x 2448 pixels, and the phone itself measures in at 163.77 by 76.78 by 8.9 mm.

As far as the processor goes, the ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and the Adreno 830 GPU. Of course, they’ll both sport Android 15, too. We aren’t sure how many different configurations will be available, but it seems the ROG Phone 9 will have the option of 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, while the Pro model will likely have 16GB of RAM and 512GB storage. It’s possible there will be other options, too.

In a big win for users everywhere, it looks like Asus has decided to continue the trend with its phones of including a 3.5mm headphone jack, support for Wi-Fi 7, and much more. These might seem like small additions, but the quality of life improvements cannot be overstated. While this is a gaming phone, it doesn’t mean other mainstream features get ignored. The ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro are both expected to boast a 50-megapixel main camera sensor, and rumors say there could also be a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5MP depth sensor. The front camera may have 32 megapixels.

Finally, we also have a good idea of what will be in the box. The ROG Phone 9 Pro looks set to include a 65-watt charging adapter, the AeroActive Cooler X Pro, a SIM card removal tool, a USB-C to USB-C cable, and the Aero Case. The ROG Phone 9 will apparently only include a clear case, the USB-C cable, and the SIM removal tool.

Mobile gaming is better than ever; just this week, I downloaded the new Pokemon TCG Pocket app to admire the gorgeous card art. I was already excited for the ROG Phone 9’s upcoming launch, and these specs have me over the moon. On paper, it looks like a beast, and you’ll be able to check it out for yourself when it launches on November 19.