The original Montblanc Summit made headlines not just for its classy style, but also its high price tag. Now, the company is back with a follow-up, the Montblanc Summit 2, which is the first device to feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 and it has an equally high price tag as the original, starting at $995.

At launch, little was known about the Montblanc Summit 2, but given that it’s now available, we know a whole lot more. For starters, the watch is available in a massive number of color and case options. There are four cases and 11 strap options, but with the 1,000-plus watch faces, Montblanc is touting 70,000 combinations. Of course, much of that is software that’s available for all Wear OS watches, but it’s still a relatively impressive figure.

Like the original Montblanc Summit, the watch is aimed at offering a premium design with smartwatch features built into it. While the original features a single crown, the new device also offers two buttons on either side of that crown — which should make for better control. The Montblanc Summit 2 also boasts Google’s revamped Wear OS, which is aimed at offering more information in an easier-to-use interface.

Because of the fact that the new watch features the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100, the device is much better on battery life than its predecessor. According to Montblanc, the Summit 2 gets up to an entire week when it’s on “time only” mode, and while you’ll probably get a whole lot less than that with full functionality, it’s still a pretty impressive figure. Thanks to Google’s Wear OS, you’ll also get features like Google Pay, as well as the Timeshifter app aimed at helping reduce jet lag during travel, and an exclusive Montblanc Running Roach app.

Of course, the Snapdragon 3100 alone isn’t reason to spend that much cash on the Montblanc Summit 2 — plenty of other Snapdragon Wear 3100 watches are set to be released in the next few months.

The Montblanc Summit 2 is now available for purchase and, as mentioned, the device costs $995. Safe to say, this might be the device for those that like the Montblanc name and have the cash to burn. Unlike the watches of old, however, it’s important to keep in mind the fact that through improved processors and updated software, this watch may be outdated within a few years.

