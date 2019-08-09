Mobile

Mophie’s latest wireless chargers let you charge all your Apple devices at once

Christian de Looper
By

The dream of Apple’s AirPower has been dead for a while now, but plenty of third-party companies are working on offering their own multi-device wireless chargers for Apple products. Mophie is the latest company to allow users to charge all their Apple devices at once, thanks to the new dual wireless charging pad and 3-in-1 charging pad.

Both of the products are aimed at offering a relatively sleek design, and can deliver up to 7.5 watts of power to any Qi-enabled device — including the iPhone and AirPods. Like any other wireless charging pads, they’re pretty easy to use — just put your device down on the charging pad, and it should start charging.

mophie dual 3 in 1 wireless charger

The Apple Watch is the most difficult device to deal with here, as it doesn’t actually use Qi as its wireless charging standard. It instead uses Apple’s own Magnetic Charging standard. As such, you can’t charge your Apple Watch with the dual wireless charging pad — though there is a USB port on the device where you can plug your Apple Watch charging cable into the device.

Alternatively, if you have an iPhone, AirPods, and/or Apple Watch, it’s worth considering the 3-in-1 charging pad instead. This charging pad does have an Apple Watch magnetic charger built right into it, along with the two Qi-enabled charging pads found on the dual charging pad. That way, you can charge all your Apple devices without having to use any external chargers.

mophie dual 3 in 1 wireless charger charging pad

Generally speaking, it’s likely we’ll see more and more wireless charging pads as companies like Apple continue to push the standard. Now that the iPhone supports wireless charging, the standard has become much more mainstream, and third-party accessory manufacturers will want to capitalize on that. There are plenty of wireless chargers on offer these days, and if you’re interested in checking out some of the best of them, it’s worth taking a look at our guide.

Then there’s the question of price –these devices aren’t necessarily cheap. The dual wireless charging pad comes in at $80, while the 3-in-1 wireless charging pad is available for $140. You can get both the dual charging pad and 3-in-1 charging pad straight from Mophie, or from the Apple website.

