Does the Google Pixel 8 have wireless charging?

Bryan M. Wolfe
By
Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in black.
Andrew Martonik / Digital Trends

Wireless charging has gained immense popularity recently due to its convenient and cable-free approach to charging electronic devices. As technology advances, many smartphone users wonder whether their devices, such as the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro, support wireless charging.

The answer to this question is not surprising.

Does the Pixel 8 have wireless charging?

The Google Pixel 8 laying face-down on a table.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Pixel 8, like its predecessor, the Pixel 7, comes with wireless charging capabilities. While the wired charging feature on the Pixel 8 is slightly better than its predecessor, the wireless charging capabilities remain the same.

When using the 2nd Generation Google Pixel Stand, the Pixel 8 can charge at up to 18 watts. The Pixel Stand is a wireless charging dock that allows you to charge your Pixel 8 while standing upright, making it easier to use your phone while it’s refueling.

However, if you don’t have the Pixel Stand, you can still charge your Pixel 8 wirelessly using any standard Qi-certified charger. The maximum charging rate with these chargers is 12W.

Does the Pixel 8 Pro have wireless charging?

The Google Pixel 8 Pro sitting upright on a park bench.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Google Pixel 8 Pro, much like its predecessor, the Pixel 7 Pro, also supports wireless charging. This means that you can charge your device without the hassle of cords and cables. With the second Pixel Stand, you can achieve 23W wireless charging, while standard Qi-certified chargers can provide up to 12W of wireless charging power.

The Pixel 8 Pro also supports reverse wireless charging, allowing you to charge other wireless devices on the back of the smartphone.

Comparison to wired charging

Battery settings on the Google Pixel 8 Pro.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends
Wired charging for smartphones is faster than wireless charging. The Pixel 8 can support fast charging rates of up to 27W with wires. You can charge up to 50% of the battery in about 30 minutes using the Google 30W USB-C Charger with USB-PD 3.0 (PPS), which is sold separately. The Pixel 8 Pro offers fast charging rates of up to 30W and supports up to 50% charging in around 30 minutes using the Google 30W USB-C Charger with USB-PD 3.0 (PPS).
Wireless charging has been around for a while now, and while it may not be as fast as wired charging, it has undoubtedly become a convenient way to charge smartphones. With wireless charging technology, you no longer have to fumble with cords and cables to charge your devices. Instead, you can place a phone on a charging pad and charge it wirelessly.
If you’re in the market, look at our list of the best wireless phone chargers. Both the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are among our favorite smartphones of the year.

