As a part of today’s Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro launch, Google announced the latest iteration of its Pixel Stand. Dubbed a “superfast wireless charging station” by the company, it will deliver 23 watts of power and is compatible with Pixel phones, Pixel Buds, and “hundreds of Qi-certified devices.” It also comes with the added bonus of being environmentally friendly — and the rather significant downside of being ugly as sin, with a big increase in bulk compared to the previous-generation Pixel Stand.

There is some reason for the bulk, though. Users can expect built-in fans to keep devices cool while they’re charging. When the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro is docked, it can also be used as a smart hub for all of your Google devices, including Nest cams, thermostats, and more.

For those concerned about the Earth, the new Pixel Stand is comprised of 39 percent recycled materials. While the TPU and polycarbonate build is a thoughtful design focus on sustainabilitym it lacks a clear focus. The previous model of the Google Pixel Stand was sleek and slim to maximize tabletop space. This is the opposite. It will have a bigger footprint on your desk and nightstand, and it looks rather unsightly as well.

Presumably, this was done to add the fans for cooling features, which is important when you’re trying to fast charge power-hungry devices. But there is a way to add cooling through fans or heat sinks without making the stand so bulky. Samsung and OnePlus are both proof of that.

Pixel owners can expect to pay $79 for the new Pixel Stand — the same price as its predecessor — and you will soon be able to buy it on the Google Store, though the date isn’t specified yet. Google also announced the Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro today, which will be available October 28 to consumers.

