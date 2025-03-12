Motorola Edge 60 Fusion leak teases an extra camera and cool AI chops

Motorola is the latest brand to go all-in with the ”AI on phone” trend for its 2025 lineup, following in the footsteps of big players like Google, Samsung, and nearly every other notable Chinese label. As per a fresh leak, Motorola’s upcoming Edge-series phone will be among its first non-foldable phones to offer the company’s Moto AI stack.

Leakster Evan Blass has shared what appears to be marketing images of the Moto Edge 60 Fusion. Of particular attention is the Moto AI branding on the leaked material. So far, Motorola’s AI software goodies have been exclusive to its current-gen foldable phones and the Edge 50 Ultra flagship. Moreover, it’s worth noting that the whole system is still under beta-testing phase.

Recommended Videos

Announced last year, Moto AI embraces Google’s artificial intelligence stack, which includes access to products such as the Gemini assistant, the Imagen photo-creation model, and Google Cloud Vertex. In its initial shape, Moto AI offered a Magic Canvas tool that turns text descriptions into creative images, alongside a Style Sync feature that creates wallpapers based on what users are wearing.

As part of the ongoing beta tests, the pool of AI features has increased dramatically, and with a more practical approach. There’s a new Catch Me Up feature that summarizes all the unseen notifications for users. On the other hand, the Remember This feature adds a personal note to the onboard Journal.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

All you have to do is summon the Moto AI with a gesture, snap a picture, and use voice commands for saving the material. Thanks to the integrated search feature with a memory system, the Journal will help users check out what they saved in the past using natural language descriptions.

There’s also a Pay Attention feature that records voice conversations, automatically transcribes them, and adds a condensed summary to it, as well. The approach is not too different from what Apple’s Notes app has to offer following its Apple Intelligence makeover.

With the Edge 60 Fusion, it seems Motorola will offer the whole Moto AI toolkit out of the box. As far as the hardware goes, the upcoming phone will apparently serve three rear cameras. The Edge 50 Fusion, on the other hand, came armed with two rear lenses viz. a 50-megapixel primary snapper and a 13MP ultrawide camera.

Its successor is most likely adding a zoom camera into the mix. The leaked images also confirm an optically-stabilized 50-megapixel main camera on the Edge 60 Fusion, which uses one of Sony’s LYTIA image sensors.

The vegan leather finish is here to stay for another generation, it seems. There’s a new sea green color option this time around, rocking a fresh textile-inspired surface finish on the back panel. Aside from an updated palette of colors, there’s another striking design change visible on the Edge 60 Fusion.

Unlike the sloping vertical sides on the Edge 50 Fusion, its successor seems to adopt a quad-curved display with symmetrical bezels on all sides. At first glance, it almost appears to be a replica of the excellent OnePlus 7 Pro, save for the centrally-positioned selfie camera breaking the seamless display aesthetics.

Details on the rest of the innards are still under the wraps, and there is no word from Motorola regarding an official launch date for the Edge 60 series. But if the Edge 50 series’ market arrival is anything to go by, the next wave of Edge series phones might be announced at some point in April this year.