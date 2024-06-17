 Skip to main content
Motorola is doing something big on June 25

By
The open Motorola Razr 40, seen from the back.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Motorola has announced its next big event, which will take place on June 25, 2024. With the sayings “Flip the script” and “Intelligence inside and out,” we can safely assume the event will showcase the next Razr lineup and some AI features.

In its post on X (formerly Twitter), Motorola simply teases that its next event is coming next week. Again, the slogan for this is “Flip the script,” so it’s pretty much guaranteed that we are going to see the Razr 2024 and Razr Plus 2024, as those devices are teased in the clip, too.

Intelligence inside and out. Discover more on 06.25.2024. #FlipTheScript pic.twitter.com/y84930QeSc

&mdash; motorola (@Moto) June 17, 2024

Another big trend in mobile has been the addition of AI, with even Apple being the latest to announce its own AI tools. It appears that Motorola is set on showing off a suite of AI features coming to the Razr lineup, as it teases “intelligence inside and out.”

We do know a few things about the next Razr series already, thanks to the rumor mill. The Razr 50 — likely to be called the Razr (2024) in the U.S. — will have a larger cover display than its predecessor, coming in at a 3.63-inch panel instead of a 1.5-inch panel like on the 2023 version. If Motorola keeps this budget-friendly option at the same $699 price, then this is a big improvement.

Motorola Razr 50/Razr (2024) mockup.
A leaked render of the Razr (2024) 91Mobiles

The higher-end Razr Plus (2024) may have a 4-inch cover display this year instead of the 3.6-inch display from the 2023 model. Both Razr models will feature a large 6.9-inch inner display with a better refresh rate than before.

Camera-wise, the Razr (2024) could be equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera and a 13MP telephoto camera. The Razr Plus would have a 50MP main camera and a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom.

On the inside, the Razr (2024) might have a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip with 8GB RAM, while the Razr Plus (2024) will have the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 with 12GB RAM. The Razr will reportedly have a 4,200mAh battery, while the Plus will likely have an upgraded 4,000mAh battery with up to 45W wired charging speeds.

With only a week away from Motorola’s event, it won’t be long until we see the next generation of its popular flip phone.

Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan
Staff Writer, Mobile
Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade. She graduated from California…
