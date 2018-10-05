Motorola has the Power, and will use it on the 2019 Moto G7

Share

Lenovo will return in 2019 with four new Motorola Moto G smartphones, according to rumors, adding a further model on top of the three announced in 2018. Currently known as the Moto G7, eager Moto fans should look out for the Moto G7, Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Plus, and a Moto G7 Power.

The G6 range also has a Play and a Plus model, but Motorola last used the Power suffix on the Motorola One, announced in August. If the Moto G7 does get a Power model, we expect it will be a device with a larger, longer lasting battery. The Motorola One Power’s cell lasts for two days without a recharge, and has a fast charge feature for six hours use after just 15 minutes plugged in.

The rumor comes from reliable mobile leaker Evan Blass, who tweeted the comment; but it’s different to a rumor regarding 2019’s Moto G7 phones that came in September. It was suggested Motorola would take the opposite approach and release only two Moto G phones in 2019, keeping the standard and the Plus model, but abandoning the cheapest Play option. There was little to go on in the leak, which consisted of two logo images, and cannot be taken as absolute evidence of Motorola’s plans.

We aren’t likely to know anything certain for quite some time. Lenovo only released the new Motorola Moto G6 phones in May, so we shouldn’t expect anything official regarding the G7 until at least that time next year. However, further leaks may give us more clues as to Motorola’s intentions with the G7 range.

Once the undisputed champion of mid-range, low-cost smartphones, Motorola has found itself competing against many other manufacturers over the last two years. Xiaomi, Honor, Nokia, and even OnePlus threaten Motorola’s G6 phones already, and we’re expecting Samsung to target them all with an interesting upcoming Galaxy A series phone, along with the new Galaxy A7 2018.

Motorola may feel it has to release more G7 devices to take on the rising challenge. A G7 Power with a larger battery will fill another niche, should it be added to the range. We’ll keep you updated.