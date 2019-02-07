Digital Trends
Mobile

Moto G7 vs. Moto G6: Which midrange Motorola phone reigns supreme?

Christian de Looper
By
motorola moto g7 news jc 8
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The Motorola Moto G series has long been considered one of the best options for people looking to buy a midrange smartphone. Now, the company has taken the wraps off of a new device in the series — the Moto G7. But it has got some serious competition ahead of it. Not only are there some great midrange phones from other companies, but the new phone also needs to be a whole lot better than the previous-generation Moto G6 to be worth buying.

Is it all that much better? We put the two phones head to head to find out if it’s a good idea to upgrade.

Specs

Moto G6 Moto G7
Size 6.06 x 2.85 x 0.33 inches (153.8 x 72.3 x 8.3 mm) 6.18 x 2.96 x 0.31 inches (157 x 75.3 x 8 mm)
Weight 5.9oz (167g) 6oz (172g)
Screen size 5.7 inches 6.2 inches
Screen resolution 2,160 x 1,080 pixels 2,270 x 1,080 pixels
Operating system Android 8.0 Oreo Android 9.0 Pie
Storage space 32/64GB 64GB
MicroSD Card slot Yes Yes
Tap-to-pay services (NFC) No No
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
RAM 3/4GB 4GB
Camera Dual rear 12MP and 5MP, front 8MP Dual rear 12MP and 5MP, front 8MP
Video 1080p at 60 fps 4K at 30 fps, 1,080p at 60 fps, 720p at 120 fps
Bluetooth version Bluetooth 4.2 Bluetooth 4.2
Ports USB-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack
Fingerprint sensor Yes Yes
Water resistance Water-repellent coating Water-repellent coating
Battery 3,000mAh 3,000mAh
App marketplace Google Play Google Play
Network support All major carriers All major carriers
Colors Black, Deep Indigo Ceramic Black, Clear White
Price $249 $299
Buy from Motorola TBA
Review score 3.5 out of 5 stars Hands-on

Performance, battery life, and charging

motorola moto g7 news jc 3
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The Moto G7 is the newer device here, so it’s not unreasonable to expect that it’ll step things up in the performance department — and step things up it does. While the previous Moto G6 only had a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, the Moto G7 goes for a 600-series chip instead with the Snapdragon 632. That’s a pretty big improvement over the Moto G6 — a 50 percent speed improvement, according to Motorola. On the Moto G6, that chip is coupled with either 3 or 4GB of RAM, while the G7 sticks with 4GB. Last but not least is storage — the Moto G7’s 64GB beats out the options for either 32GB or 64GB on the Moto G6. Both devices have a MicroSD card slot though, so you can expand on that storage if needed.

Battery life on the two phones is very similar, if not exactly the same. Both phones have a 3,000mAh battery, though considering the Moto G7’s larger display, it’s possible it’ll use up that juice a little quicker. Neither of the two phones have wireless charging, but both do have a USB-C port at the bottom and both support fast charging.

Considering the vastly improved processor in the Moto G7, it’s the winner here.

Winner: Moto G7

Design and durability

motorola moto g7 news jc 1
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The Moto G6 isn’t a bad-looking phone. It has a relatively large display on it, a fingerprint sensor at the bottom of the front, a classic Moto camera bump on the back, and a relatively modern look.

If you want something a little more contemporary, though, the Moto G7 is the clear winner. It expands the display even further, adopting the edge-to-edge display trend, with a teardrop notch for the front-facing camera. Say what you will about notches in general, but as far as they go, this one doesn’t look all that bad. The phone does still have a chin at the bottom, though it only has the Motorola logo, not a fingerprint sensor, which is on the back. The G7 also features a standard Moto camera bump, and it’s just as massive.

Motorola has been lacking a little in the durability department. Neither of the two phones have any official water-resistance, so you’ll want to keep your device well away from any water. They’re also both built from Gorilla Glass 3, meaning if you drop them, it’s possible you’ll pick up a cracked phone.

Because of the more modern look, the Moto G7 is the winner here.

Winner: Moto G7

Display

moto g6 hands on 16
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The display on the two phones is very similar. Both devices technically have a 1,080p display, but because of the slight variation in aspect ratio, the resolution of the Moto G7 is a little different. While the Moto G6’s screen size comes in at 5.7 inches, the Moto G7’s screen sits at 6.2 inches. Because of that, the pixel density is slightly different too — it’s 424 pixels-per-inch (PPI) on the Moto G6, and 405 PPI on the Moto G7.

The Moto G6’s display has a higher pixel density, but the Moto G7’s is bigger. Ultimately, we don’t think people will be able to tell the difference in pixel densities, but they may enjoy the bigger screen real estate — so we’re giving the G7 the win.

Winner: Moto G7

Camera

motorola moto g7 news jc 2
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

On paper, the cameras on both devices are pretty much the same. They each have a dual camera with one 12-megapixel sensor featuring an aperture of f/1.8 and one 5-megapixel depth sensor. They also both have a front-facing camera of 8 megapixels. The Moto G6 introduced a feature called Cinemagraphs that allows you to capture photographs with an element of movement. The G7 has this, and also adds a few more camera features. There’s Auto Smile Capture, which snaps a photo as soon as a smile is detected on camera. High-Res Zoom enhances the quality of photos when you zoom in digitally, and there’s also a Hyperlapse option for videos you shoot.

The new features give the Moto G7 the edge, but image quality will need more testing.

Winner: Moto G7

Software and updates

motorola moto g7 news play jc 5
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Both the Moto G6 and the Moto G7 run Android, but they ship with slightly different versions of it. The Moto G6 ships with the now aging Android 8.0 Oreo, while the Moto G7 ships with Android 9.0 Pie. Considering the fact the Moto G7 is newer, it will be supported for a longer time period. Motorola has promised it will get updated to Android Q.

Winner: Moto G7

Special features

Midrange devices are generally aimed at offering good value for the money and not much else, and that certainly seems to be the case here. Still, Motorola has included a few cool software features, as it does on all of its phones. For example, you’ll get Moto Actions, which allows you to access certain apps and features through gestures. You’ll also get Moto Voice, which allows you to open apps with your voice, while Moto Display delivers an always-on display. These specs are the same across both phones.

Winner: Tie

Price

The Moto G6 is currently available for under $200, which is actually quite a good price for the phone. It’s available unlocked on Amazon, and from a range of carriers. The Moto G7 will be available at some point in the spring, though we don’t know exactly when yet. We do know that it’ll cost $300, which is a little more than the launch price of the Moto G6.

Overall winner: Motorola Moto G7

While the Moto G6 is definitely a high-quality device, the Moto G7 really steps things up. It has a better processor, improved design, and more. At this point, we don’t think it’s worth getting the Moto G6 because the Moto G7 Play is available for the same price. It has the same processor as the Moto G7, so it’s the better alternative instead of going for the older phone.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Motorola's Moto G7 range offers compelling phones that won't break the bank
moto g7 review feat
Product Review

With the G7 series, Motorola refines its winning strategy for budget smartphones

Motorola’s Moto G-series often sets the baseline for good budget smartphones. The new Moto G7 lineup is looking to do the same for 2019. There’s the Moto G7, the Moto G7 Power -- a new entry -- and the Moto G7 Play, and we looked to see…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
moto g7 lineup
Mobile

Moto G7 vs. Moto G7 Power vs. Moto G7 Play: Which Motorola phone is for you?

If the new budget range from Motorola has piqued your interest, but you're not sure which G7 would be best for you, then allow us to help. We compare the Moto G7, Moto G7 Power, and Moto G7 Play to find out precisely how they differ.
Posted By Simon Hill
motorola moto g7 news feat
Mobile

The Moto G7, G7 Play, and the G7 Power are finally here

After a number of leaks and rumors, the Motorola Moto G7, Moto G7 Play, and Moto G7 Power are finally here. The devices represent quite a spec bump over the previous-generation Moto G6 phones, yet still come at a reasonable price.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Mobile

Apple iPhone 7 vs. iPhone 7 Plus: Is a bigger iPhone better?

Apple's iPhone 7 is still a decent phone, but there's also the iPhone 7 Plus. The difference isn't just in size, so which should you pick? We break down the specs, price, and pick a winner in different categories to help you decide.
Posted By Simon Hill, Julian Chokkattu
women in tech you should know angela ahrendts still 2
Business

Apple retail chief Angela Ahrendts is leaving after five years in the job

Apple's retail boss is leaving the company in April after five years in the job. Angela Ahrendts, who joined Apple from Burberry, will be replaced by Deirdre O'Brien, who's been at the tech company for 30 years.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
reasons to install ios 12 group facetime 2
Mobile

FaceTime bug: Lawmakers demand answers from Apple’s CEO

Apple is in hot water with U.S. lawmakers over its recent FaceTime bug. A House of Representatives committee says it's "deeply troubled" by the "significant privacy violation," and is now demanding answers.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
twitter
Social Media

Twitter users are declining but more people are seeing ads every day

Twitter's end-of-the-year report for 2018 is a mix of good and bad news. The good news is that more users are seeing adds daily, the metric the company will focus on moving forward. But the bad news is that monthly active users are…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
how to reinstall windows 10 cloud hands on v2
Computing

Yes, Android apps can run on your PC, and it's easier than you think

Wish you knew how to run Android apps in Windows? It's easier than you might think and there are a number of different ways to do it. In this guide, we break down the steps so you can follow along with ease.
Posted By Jon Martindale
lg g7 thinq review
Mobile

The LG G8 ThinQ may include Face ID-level facial recognition

LG is expected to release a successor to the LG G7 ThinQ, possibly called the LG G8 ThinQ, this year and rumors about it are already spreading. Here's everything we know about it so far.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
smartwatch deals Amazfit Bip
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for February 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Royole FlexPai
Mobile

The future unfolds: All the folding smartphones you need to know about

It's hard not to get excited about folding smartphones, as the designs promise to be radically different from the smartphones we carry around today. Here are all the rumored or real folding phones you need to know about.
Posted By Andy Boxall
vivo v15 and pro news pop up
Mobile

The Vivo V15 Pro comes with the world’s first 32MP pop-up camera

The Vivo V15 and V15 Pro are slated to launch on February 20, and are set to include a number of cool new toys, including a pop-up 32-megapixel selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and an impressive lack of bezels.
Posted By Mark Jansen
LG rollable OLED display flexible rollable
Mobile

Apple patent hints at flexible display that hides speakers, buttons, and more

Apple is working on a display that could be used to hide speakers, buttons, and more. It could then change shape to accommodate those features when it needs to. The display could, for example, act as a membrane for a speaker.
Posted By Christian de Looper
samsung galaxy buds wireless charge
Home Theater

Samsung’s wireless Galaxy Buds make an appearance in leaked promo photo

It's been all but certain that Samsung would launch a successor to its Gear IconX wireless earbuds soon, but a newly leaked photo and recent FCC certification document seems to indicate that time is very close.
Posted By Parker Hall, Simon Cohen