Days ago, we learned that many Motorola phones will be receiving the Android 15 update. We’ve now heard that a feature that initially debuted with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and select Google Pixel phones will soon be available on Motorola devices as well.

According to Motorola, Circle to Search will be available on select Moto phones. Unfortunately, the company didn’t answer the most important question: which Motorola phones will be getting the feature.

With Circle to Search, users with a supported Android device can easily gather information about something displayed on their screen by simply circling it with their fingers. Once the object is identified, Circle to Search offers relevant search results. This feature provides a quick and intuitive way to satisfy your curiosity without interrupting your routine.

In its recent announcement, Motorola also said that some of its phones would receive support for Rich Communication Services (RCS), Google Gemini, and Google Photos’ previously announced AI tools like Magic Editor.

Motorola provided a list of supported models in its previous announcement regarding Android 15. However, in its latest press release, the company only stated that Circle to Search would be “available on select devices.”

If we had to speculate, Circle to Search and the other tools mentioned above will likely be available eventually on Motorola’s latest smartphones, including the Moto G Power 5G (2024), Moto G 5G (2024), and Moto G Stylus 5G (2024). We should also see it come to the Razr 2024 and Razr Plus 2024. Beyond this, only Motorola knows which additional phones will receive support.

When Circle to Search and other features were revealed at the beginning of the year, support was limited to only a few Android flagships. Eventually, different devices were added to the list. For example, we were told three Honor phones supported Circle to Search last week.

Hopefully, additional information will be added to Motorola’s announcement soon.