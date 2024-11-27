New AI features are now available for select Motorola phones

Remember when Motorola said AI features were coming to its phones? Well, we finally have a solid update of what we’re getting and when we’re getting it, after a small tease last month.

If you have a Motorola Razr Plus 2024, Razr 2024, or Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, you’re in luck to try out Moto AI in the very first open beta program, which launches today, November 27.

Recommended Videos

As a quick refresher, here are the features to expect in the Moto AI beta program: Catch Me Up, Pay Attention, and Remember This. Motorola says the goal of these features is to help users avoid feeling overwhelmed by notifications and be able to recall data in a faster and easier way.

Earlier this year, Motorola previewed these features on the Motorola Edge 50 and Razr 2024 families. But now you can finally opt-in and try these features yourself in the open beta program.

Once you enroll in the open beta program and have it on your eligible device, you can access Moto AI from anywhere with a simple double-tap gesture on the back of the device.

Catch Me Up will keep users updated and informed of what’s going on, even after they’ve been away from their phones. It basically delivers a personalized summary of the most important notifications and messages without you needing to sift through every single one.

Pay Attention will help you stay alert and focused during meetings and conversations. Just press the record button, and Moto AI will handle everything else. It captures, transcribes, and summarizes key points for you so you can review them quickly later.

The Remember This feature helps capture and save those important moments you may need to look back on. As you take photos and screenshots, Moto AI will add relevant insights, context, and facts to that memory in a private journal. Then, when the user wants to revisit or recall those details, invoke Moto AI, which will help you remember those important details.

Additionally, Motorola says it’s improved the user experience when searching for information. Whether you’re just searching through your device, the web, or using a large language model (LLM), there’s a new accessible search bar. From here, you can search the internet, apps, contacts, settings, and more.

Search can also be done using natural language, in either voice or text. The Smart Actions function will help streamline tasks, too, making it easier to launch actions instantly, like taking selfies, scanning documents, or turning on your hotspot with one command rather than digging through settings. The app tray will also feature three more tabs: Apps, News, and Journal.

If any of these features interest you, and you have a Motorola Razr 2024, Razr Plus 2024, or Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, you should receive a notification to sign up on your device beginning today. You can also visit Motorola’s website for registration details, updates, and more information.