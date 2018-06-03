Mark your calendars — more than 150 new emojis are coming on June 5

Share

Your vocabulary is about to expand. And you won’t even need to pick up a dictionary. Come Tuesday, June 5, we’ll be blessed with the arrival of more than 150 new emojis, which will come as part of Unicode Version 11.0. These new emojis will help you express yourself via text in new ways, and will feature a wide range of new faces, as well as animals, objects, and symbols.

In total, there will be 157 new emojis. Folks with red or grey hair will be pleased to know that they are now represented by these little images, and no longer will you only have the option of sending a straight-haired emoji. That’s right, friends — curly hair is finally here, as are emojis with no hair at all. So if you want to send a bald man to your dad, have at it.

There are also cold and hot faces to express your displeasure at the weather, as well as superheroes and villains depending on how you’re feeling on any given day, and a new leg, foot, and party face.

It’s not just humans that are newly represented in Unicode Version 11.0. There are also 10 new animals, like a peacock, a hippopotamus, and just in time for summer, a mosquito. As for non-living objects, there is the addition of a bar of soap, a lab coat, and a particularly science-forward strand of DNA. If you’re looking for something a bit less academic, you might also find a skateboard, chess pawn, and a pirate flag.

And of course, no emoji update would be complete without a few new food items. In the latest version, we’re granted access to a cupcake and a mango.

Before you get too excited about sending these emojis to your friends and family members, keep in mind that companies will have to add Unicode 11 support before you’re able to access the new images. We can expect Apple and Google to update their operating systems, and companies like Twitter to provide support as well. After all, when there’s a new crop of emojis on the horizon, we’re only too eager to begin using them.