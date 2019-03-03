Digital Trends
Mobile

Nokia 4.2 vs. Moto G7 Play: What’s the best phone for $200?

Simon Hill
By
hmd-nokia-4.2
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Design trends and features that were once the preserve of flagships have started to filter down to midrange and budget devices. You can get a lot of phone for less than $200 nowadays, and the Nokia 4.2 and Moto G7 Play prove it. But if you have a couple of hundred dollars burning a hole in your pocket, which one of these budget Android phones should you spring for?

We compare the Nokia 4.2 and Moto G7 Play in various categories to find out what sets these phones apart and to help you decide which one to buy.

Specs

Nokia 4.2 Moto G7 Play
Size 148.9 × 71.3 × 8.4 mm (5.86 × 2.8 × 0.33 inches) 148.7 x 71.5 x 8.19 mm (5.85 x 2.81 x 0.32 inches)
Weight 161 grams (5.67 oz) 151 grams (5.3 ounces)
Screen Size 5.71-inch LCD 5.7-inch IPS LCD
Screen resolution 1,520 × 720 pixels (295 pixels per inch) 1,512 x 720 pixels (294 pixels per inch)
Operating system Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie
Storage space 16GB or 32GB 32GB
MicroSD card slot Yes Yes
Tap-to-pay services (NFC) Google Pay No
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
RAM 2GB or 3GB 2GB
Camera Dual lens 13-megapixel and 2MP rear, 8MP front Single lens 13-megapixel rear, 8MP front
Video TBC 1080p at 30 frames per second
Bluetooth version Bluetooth 4.2 Bluetooth 4.2
Ports Micro USB,  3.5mm headphone jack USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack
Fingerprint sensor Yes (back) Yes (back)
Water resistance No Water-repellent coating
Battery 3,000mAh 3,000mAh
App marketplace Google Play Store Google Play Store
Network support TBA T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, Sprint
Colors Black, pink sand Starry black, deep indigo
Price $170 or $200 $200
Buy from Nokia Motorola
Review score Hands-on Hands-on

Performance, battery life, and charging

motorola moto g7 news play jc 4
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The Moto G7 Play has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor inside with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The Nokia 4.2 has the Snapdragon 439 with either 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, or 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. As the number would suggest, the processor in the Moto G7 Play is more powerful and it also supports potentially faster LTE speeds, but there isn’t a huge amount in it. If you opt for the $200 version of the Nokia 4.2 with 3GB of RAM, we think performance will be quite close, but the Moto G7 Play is likely to feel more fluid and cope with demanding apps and games a bit better.

Battery capacity is identical at 3,000mAh, so there is no dividing them there, but the Moto G7 Play has an advantage with the USB-C port for charging. The Nokia 4.2 relies on the older Micro USB. There’s no wireless charging here, but the Moto G7 Play will charge fairly rapidly at 10W, which we suspect will be faster than the Nokia 4.2.

Winner: Moto G7 Play

Design and durability

These phones are a very similar size. The Nokia 4.2 is a tiny touch bigger and heavier, partly because it sports glass front and back. There’s a fingerprint sensor on the back with the vertically stacked dual-lens camera module above it. The screen has a teardrop notch at the top and a chin at the bottom. The Moto G7 Play has a notch carved out of the top of its screen and a thick bezel at the bottom. The back sports a microtextured resin finish and that signature round camera module with the M logo below, which marks out the fingerprint sensor. The Nokia 4.2 looks and feels a touch classier.

Neither of these phones has an IP rating, but the Moto G7 Play does boast a water-repellent coating. We would also expect the glass back of the Nokia 4.2 to be more damage prone than the plastic on the Moto G7 Play. This one is tight, but we prefer the look of the Nokia.

Winner: Nokia 4.2

Display

moto g7 play vs g6 front
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The Nokia 4.2 has a very slightly bigger display, but you would be hard pressed to tell. The main difference is that the Nokia has a teardrop notch, while the Moto has a bigger bathtub-style notch. They’re both almost exactly the same sharpness. As budget phones, we wouldn’t expect too much in terms of brightness or color accuracy, but they should be adequate. We can’t separate them here.

Winner: Tie

Camera

hmd-nokia-4.2
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The Nokia 4.2 has an edge with a dual-lens camera that pairs a 13-megapixel sensor with a 2-megapixel sensor. That secondary sensor will help with depth sensing and will allow for a better bokeh effect where the subject is in sharp relief before a blurred background. The Moto G7 Play has a single lens camera with a 13-megapixel sensor. Both phones have an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Winner: Nokia 4.2

Software and updates

hmd-nokia-4.2
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Here’s another category where the Nokia 4.2 has a distinct advantage. Because it’s an Android One phone it runs stock Android 9.0 Pie and is guaranteed to get speedy security updates for at least three years and Android version updates for at least two years. The Moto G7 Play also runs Android 9.0 Pie and Motorola’s skin is mercifully light, adding a couple of handy gesture shortcuts, but we only expect to see one major Android version update for the phone and there’s no telling how long it will take to roll out, which is disappointing.

Winner: Nokia 4.2

Special features

hmd-nokia-4.2
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Even the best cheap phones are often light on special features, but there are a few things worth mentioning here. The Nokia 4.2 has a dedicated Google Assistant button on the left edge that provides quick access with a tap or a rundown of your day with a double tap. It also supports NFC, a rarity in budget phones, which means you can use Google Pay.

The Moto G7 Play offers some handy gestures, like chop twice to turn on the flashlight or twist the phone to open the camera. Speaking of the camera, it also has a Hyperlapse option, which creates time-lapse videos, and high-res zoom, which is supposed to enhance the quality of photos when you zoom in.

Winner: Nokia 4.2

Price and availability

The Moto G7 Play will cost you $200 and should be available from a range of carriers and retailers very soon. The Nokia 4.2 costs $200 for the 3GB of RAM version or $170 for the 2GB of RAM version, and it will be available across Europe from April, but we’re still waiting for confirmation on a U.S. release.

Overall winner: Nokia 4.2

A slightly nicer design, dual camera, slick software with guaranteed updates, and NFC support swing this battle for the Nokia 4.2, but there’s a big caveat with this victory. We have concerns about the processor in the Nokia 4.2 and performance is very important to your day-to-day experience. If you play a lot of demanding games, then the Moto G7 Play is more likely to cope. If you do opt for the Nokia get the 3GB of RAM and 32GB  of storage model, as the extra RAM will help it feel a bit smoother when skipping in and out of apps and 16GB of storage simply isn’t enough for most people.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to use Do Not Disturb mode in Android
HMD Global MWC 2019
Mobile

Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 210 hands-on review

HMD's Nokia 9 PureView smartphone, which has five camera lenses on the back, may have stolen the show at Mobile World Congress 2019, but the company also announced four other phones -- all of which cost under $200.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Nokia 9 hands-on review
Mobile

Nokia 9 PureView vs. iPhone XR: Can HMD Global take on Apple?

The Nokia 9 PureView comes with an amazing penta-lens camera suite and some powerful flagship specs -- but can it take down a smartphone veteran? We put it against the iPhone XR to find out which phone is better for you.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Nokia 9
Mobile

Nokia 9 PureView vs. Galaxy S10e: Can Nokia shut down Samsung?

With an incredible penta-lens rear camera, the Nokia 9 PureView is a phone to talk about. However, it's got stiff competition. The Galaxy S10e is close in price, and it's competing for your money. Which is best?
Posted By Mark Jansen
hmd-nokia-4.2
Mobile

Nokia 4.2 vs. Nokia 3.2 vs. Nokia 1 Plus: Trio of budget phones compared

Some of the best budget Android phones available over the last few months have been Nokia-branded devices from HMD Global. We compare the latest trio -- the Nokia 4.2, 3.2, and 1 Plus -- to find out what divides them and which is best.
Posted By Simon Hill
Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds review
Home Theater

Set your ears free with the best completely wireless earbuds

If you can't stand the tangle of cords, or you're just excited about completely wireless earbuds, you're going to need some help separating the wheat from the chaff. Our list serves up the best true wireless earbuds around.
Posted By Parker Hall
Beats Studio wireless headphones
Deals

Score a pair of Beats Studio wireless headphones for just $130

Beats headphones typically come with pretty steep price tags. If you’ve been looking to score a pair now, however, then now’s your chance: iTechDeals has the wireless Beats Studio headphones on sale for just $130 for a short time.
Posted By Lucas Coll
north focals fitting feat
Mobile

If you want a pair of Focals smartglasses, be prepared to go through a process

North Focals are smart glasses that display your notifications, weather, and directions. We went to a pop-up location to try them on and found out just how involved the process is.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
Nokia 9 hands-on review
Mobile

The Nokia 9 PureView: What we like and what we don’t like

HMD Global’s latest high-end phone is a showcase of camera technology, because the company has partnered with Light to build a 5-camera array on the limited edition Nokia 9 smartphone. There’s a lot to like, but we have gripes too.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
mwc 2019 generic featured img 2x
Android

Mobile World Congress 2019

There's no bigger show for mobile tech geeks than Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain: where flagship phones are born and intriguing new wearables shine. And this year, where foldable phones and 5G are dominating the news. For 2019…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Nokia 9 hands-on review
Mobile

Nokia 9 PureView vs. Google Pixel 3: Do five camera lenses beat one?

The Nokia 9 PureView is here, offering a near stock Android experience, a high-quality display, and a whopping five camera sensors on the back. But is the phone truly worth buying over the Google Pixel 3?
Posted By Christian de Looper
Samsung Galaxy s10 plus hands-on
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs. Google Pixel 3 XL: Which big Android phone is best?

If you're set on a big Android phone, but unsure which to pick, then the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and Google Pixel 3 XL should be on your radar. We explain all the differences between these two phones and help you choose the right one for…
Posted By Simon Hill
Amazon Fire TV ReCast
Movies & TV

With Amazon Prime, you can download movies for offline viewing. Here's how

Don't let limited internet access keep you from watching your favorite movies and TV shows. Here's how to download Amazon Prime titles and shows for offline viewing on Android, iOS, or Fire devices.
Posted By Will Nicol
Lyft Aptiv ride experience
Cars

Lyft goes public with IPO filing, reveals plans for autonomous cars

Lyft filed for an initial public offering with the U..S Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. The $25 billion IPO could happen as soon as April, and Lyft will use the ticker symbol LYFT.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Nokia 7.1 screen
Deals

The Nokia 7.1, one of the best budget smartphones, is on sale right now

We’ve seen some great budget-friendly smartphones in recent years. Nokia has also thrown its hat into the ring with the nearly perfect Nokia 7.1, and right now, this affordable Android is on sale from Amazon and B&H while supplies last.
Posted By Lucas Coll