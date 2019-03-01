Digital Trends
Mobile

Nokia 9 PureView vs. Galaxy S10e: Can Nokia shut down Samsung?

Mark Jansen
By
Nokia 9 hands-on review
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Flagship phones are increasing in price, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find a phone with flagship specs for less than $800. Samsung has introduced a new “affordable” tier in its flagship S10-range, and the newly minted Galaxy S10e offers flagship specs and features for $750. But Samsung’s not alone here. Mobile veteran Nokia has finally released the long-awaited Nokia 9 PureView, and the photography-focused phone comes with an incredible penta-lens camera that will surely attract shutterbugs.

But which is better? When your choice comes down to a $700 phone and a $750 phone, are there that many differences? We took a look at both to find out.

Specs

Nokia 9 PureView
 Samsung Galaxy S10e
Size 155 x 75 x 8 mm (6.10 x 2.95 x 0.31 inches) 142.2 x 69.9 x 7.9 mm (5.60 x 2.75 x 0.31 inches)
Weight 172 grams (6.07 ounces) 150 grams (5.29 ounces)
Screen size 5.99-inch P-OLED 5.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED
Screen resolution 2,880 x 1,440 pixels (538 pixels per inch) 2,280 x 1,080 pixels (435 pixels per inch)
Operating system Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie
Storage space 128GB 128GB (with 6GB RAM), 256GB (with 8GB RAM)
MicroSD card slot No Yes
Tap-to-pay services Google Pay Google Pay, Samsung Pay
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
RAM 6GB 6GB (with 128GB storage), 8GB (with 256GB storage)
Camera Penta-lens 12MP (two RGB lenses & three monochrome lenses) all with f/1.8 aperture rear, 20MP front Dual 12MP (with OIS and variable aperture) and 16MP wide-angle rear, 10MP front
Video Up to 4K at 60 frames per second, 1080p at 60 fps Up to 4K at 60 frames per second, 720p at 960 fps
Bluetooth version Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 5.0
Ports USB-C USB-C, headphone jack
Fingerprint sensor Yes, in-display Yes, side-mounted
Water resistance IP67 IP68
Battery 3,320mAh

QuickCharge 3.0

Qi wireless charging

 3,100mAh

QuickCharge 2.0

Qi wireless charging
App marketplace Google Play Google App Store
Network support T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, Sprint T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, Sprint
Colors Midnight Blue Flamingo Pink, Black, Blue, White,
Price $699 $750
Buy from Nokia, B&H Samsung, Amazon
Review score Hands-on review Hands-on review

Performance, battery life, and charging

Samsung Galaxy s10e hands-on
Samsung Galaxy S10e Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

When you buy a flagship phone, you expect flagship power, and that’s exactly what you’re getting here. The Galaxy S10e comes with the Snapdragon 855 processor, which puts it at the top of the charts in pure power. It’s very capable, of handling most games and apps without breaking a sweat. Due to its long development process, the Nokia 9 PureView packs last year’s flagship processor — the Snapdragon 845 — but it’s still a powerful chip, and you’ll still get super-smooth performance from it. However, losing out on the latest processing power may turn off some prospective buyers.

We haven’t put these phones through our extensive battery tests yet, but we’re expecting both will last about a day with normal usage. The Nokia 9 will charge faster though, thanks to the inclusion of QuickCharge 3.0. Both have Qi wireless charging, so you can leave them on convenient wireless charging pads.

While both phones are neck-and-neck in battery life, the S10e’s stronger processor gives it a real edge.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S10e

Design and durability

As you might expect, the S10e broadly follows the same design trends set by the other S10 models, but there are some differences. There’s no curved Edge display, so it’s flat, which makes it look a little more like the iPhone XR. The hole-punch camera and glass build are still there, so it’s just as attractive as the S10 and S10 Plus. The glass is going to be fragile, so a case is a good idea, but it’s also bolstered by an IP68 rating for water-resistance.

There’s no hole-punch or notched display on the Nokia 9, just slim bezels at the top and bottom of the screen. Despite the lack of recent “must-have” design trends like a notch or hole-punch, we don’t think the Nokia 9 is ugly. On the contrary, it’s sleek and has a unique attractiveness. The penta-lens rear camera is arranged in a “spider eye” shape, which may put some people off, but we think it adds to the Nokia 9’s unique flair. Like the S10e, the glass will be fragile, but there’s water-resistance here too, though it’s a lesser IP67 rating.

These phones both sport beautiful designs, but the slightly more modern look and the higher water-resistance rating swings this for the S10e.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S10e

Display

Samsung Galaxy s10e hands-on

You’ll find beautiful OLED displays on both phones. The Nokia 9 sports a 5.99-inch POLED display with a 2,880 x 1,440-pixel resolution, so it’s sharp and beautiful. However, we don’t think it’s a match for the Dynamic AMOLED displays on the new S10 range. The S10e’s 5.8-inch display comes with a lower 2,280 x 1,080-pixel resolution, but it strips out 42 percent of blue light, supports HDR10+, and has that hole-punch selfie camera. While the Nokia 9’s display is great, Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED may be the best screen on the market right now.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S10e

Camera

Nokia 9 hands-on review
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The S10e is the only phone in Samsung’s new range to include two lenses, and they’re very capable. You’ll find a 12-megapixel lens with an f/1.5 to f/2.4 variable aperture, paired with a 16-megapixel ultrawide-angle secondary lens. It also comes with A.I. Optimizer and Shot Suggestions to make sure you’re taking great photos. It can record video in 4K as well.

But photography is totally the Nokia 9’s wheelhouse, and the five-lens rear camera makes that obvious. Each is a 12-megapixel lens — two with RGB sensors, and three with monochrome — and uniquely, the phone takes pictures with all five lenses at once. That’s a lot of extra image data, and it’s handled by the so-called “Lux Capacitor” inside the modified Snapdragon 845 processor. While we haven’t played with it much yet, it seems to excel at taking shots that are true to life in color and sharpness. Best of all, you even get the choice to edit RAWs taken with the camera in the specialized Adobe Lightroom app, giving you loads of control over your shots.

We need more time to be absolutely sure, but it seems the Nokia 9 is meant for photography enthusiasts, and we’re provisionally giving it the win.

Winner: Nokia 9 PureView

Software and updates

samsung galaxy s10e hands on 30377
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The S10e comes with Samsung’s One UI layered over Android 9.0 Pie. It’s probably the best UI Samsung’s ever made, and new additions include a dark mode and tweaks intended to make elements of the UI more easily accessible. Whether you prefer Samsung’s One UI to Android One on the Nokia 9 is definitely a matter of opinion, though we are partial to the stock Android 9.0 Pie interface Nokia offers.

However, update speed isn’t an opinion, and Samsung continues to struggle with providing timely updates, often lagging months behind the competition. On the flip side, Nokia is proving to be one of the speediest and most prolific of updaters, having updated 10 phones to Pie to date. The Android One program also guarantees two years of Android version updates and three years of security updates. Nokia wins this round.

Winner: Nokia 9 PureView

Special features

Nokia 9 hands-on review
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The bare-bones nature of Android One is what attracts a lot of people to it, but the Nokia 9 still has some special features to offer. Most of them concern the camera, and outside of the huge control over your images that RAW editing in Lightroom affords, you’ll also be able to alter the Depth Map of your JPG photos, so you can completely change the focus of the image. It also features one of 2019’s biggest trends — an in-display fingerprint scanner. It’s not as good as the ultrasonic in-display scanners on the S10 and S10 Plus, though.

The S10e can’t play that trump card, as it uses a side-mounted fingerprint scanner instead. However, there are still a lot of features on offer here, even if they are extremely niche. There’s DeX desktop mode support, Samsung’s own A.I. assistant Bixby, and the Wireless PowerShare feature that lets you recharge someone else’s phone with your own. There’s also Samsung Pay and Gear VR support.

You can’t say the S10e isn’t packed with special features, but are they essential? Unless you absolutely love one of them, they probably shouldn’t have much of a bearing on your choice. We’re leaving this as a tie for now.

Winner: Tie

Price

The limited-edition Nokia 9 PureView will be available for purchase starting March 3. It will be available for $599 that first week, but afterwards will go back up to $699. The Galaxy S10e is currently available for pre-order, and will be shipping starting March 8. It’ll set you back $750 for the 128GB variant.

Overall winner: Samsung Galaxy S10e

The upgraded power of the Snapdragon 855 and Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED display have secured the win for the cheapest member of Samsung’s latest flagship range. It also has a beautiful design and lots of extras. We think that, for most people, the Samsung Galaxy S10e will be the better choice.

But don’t be fooled by thinking it was an easy decision — the Nokia 9 is neck-and-neck with it in many areas, and though the S10e’s processor is objectively more powerful, you aren’t likely to notice much of a hit to performance on the Nokia 9’s older hardware. Photographers will love that penta-lens camera and the Nokia 9 PureView also boasts slick Android One software and a limited-edition allure.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Exclusive: We take the first shots with the Nokia PureView 9’s 5-camera system
Nokia 9 hands-on review
Product Review

With 5 cameras, the Nokia 9 PureView is designed to be a photographer's sidekick

HMD Global has announced a slew of phones at MWC 2019, but the spotlight is on the five-camera Nokia 9 PureView. The five cameras on the back work in unison to deliver one supremely detailed image.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
hmd-nokia-4.2
Mobile

Nokia 4.2 vs. Nokia 3.2 vs. Nokia 1 Plus: Trio of budget phones compared

Some of the best budget Android phones available over the last few months have been Nokia-branded devices from HMD Global. We compare the latest trio -- the Nokia 4.2, 3.2, and 1 Plus -- to find out what divides them and which is best.
Posted By Simon Hill
hmd-nokia-9
Mobile

Limited-edition Nokia 9 PureView, a stunner with 5 cameras, will come to the U.S.

HMD Global has made a splash at MWC 2019 by annoucing five new phones -- but the Nokia 9 PureView stands out from the rest thanks to its five cameras on the back. The camera technology is powered by Light.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Nokia 9 hands-on review
Mobile

Nokia 9 PureView vs. iPhone XR: Can HMD Global take on Apple?

The Nokia 9 PureView comes with an amazing penta-lens camera suite and some powerful flagship specs -- but can it take down a smartphone veteran? We put it against the iPhone XR to find out which phone is better for you.
Posted By Mark Jansen
tiktok ftc fine tt sg article cover 9aa929d570bb06a34eee84886be09b67
Social Media

Lip-syncing app TikTok faces record FTC fine for illegally collecting kids’ data

TikTok's karaoke-like music videos are popular among youth, but the platform has been illegally collecting data from children. The app is now facing a $5.7 million fine from the FTC -- the largest one in the category yet.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
OnePlus 6T review
Mobile

OnePlus boss says wireless charging would be a minus for the upcoming OnePlus 7

The OnePlus 6T may still be new, but we're already looking ahead to the upcoming OnePlus 7. It will use the Snapdragon 855, and may have a new slider body design. Here's everything we know about the OnePlus 7.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Christian de Looper, Mark Jansen
lg v50 thinq 5g demo izone news dual screen idol live
Mobile

LG’s V50 ThinQ demo shows potential of 5G for viewing live concerts

We hear a lot about how 5G is going to change our lives, but don't often get to see just what it could do. At MWC 2019, LG simulated how the hyperfast connection will transform the way we watch live concerts.
Posted By Andy Boxall
better face id 2019 iphones iphone xs
Home Theater

Forget the fold — the next iPhone could use its entire screen as a speaker

Apple ditching the iPhone's headphone jack didn't resonate with consumers. Now it seems that the iPhone's speakers are the next to go. But they're not going far -- they'll be part of the screen.
Posted By Simon Cohen
AT&T
Mobile

AT&T argues customers love 5G E because they want faster speeds

Ready to experience a radical transformation in mobile communication? AT&T is launching mobile 5G in cities across the country over the next few months. Here's everything you need to know about the AT&T 5G rollout.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
LG G8 ThinQ
Mobile

LG G8 ThinQ vs. LG G7 ThinQ: Time to ThinQ about your next phone

The LG G8 ThinQ is LG's latest flagship, and it comes with the newest tech. But how does it fare against last year's LG G7 ThinQ? Has the G8 managed to surpass the G7, or does the G7 represent better value for money?
Posted By Mark Jansen
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

T-Mobile says its 5G plans will be unlimited, won't cost more than current plans

2019 will be a huge year for T-Mobile. Not only is a merger with Sprint likely, but T-Mobile is also in the midst of building out its next-generation mobile service. Here's everything you need to know about the T-Mobile 5G rollout.
Posted By Christian de Looper
smartwatch deals Amazfit Bip
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for March 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
garmin vivofit 3 activity tracker dtdeals
Deals

Walmart drops prices on Garmin Vivofit 3 and Fenix 5 smartwatches

Walmart is currently dropping prices on select Garmin smartwatches and fitness trackers. So if you're looking to add some tech to your wrist, these savings make it slightly more affordable for you.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
exclusive look at first photos from the nokia 9 pureview review feat
Photography

Exclusive: We take the first shots with the Nokia PureView 9’s 5-camera system

The Nokia 9 PureView was one of the most anticipated phones at MWC 2019 thanks to its unique five-camera lenses on the back. Digital Trends has exclusively tested the phone for the past week to see what it's like.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu