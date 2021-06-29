  1. Mobile

Nothing will tell us everything about its true wireless earbuds on July 27

By

It has taken a while, but the first product from new technology company Nothing has been given its announcement date. Initially expected to be revealed during June, Nothing CEO Carl Pei tweeted on June 18 there would be a slight delay while the product was finalized. The Nothing Ear (1) true wireless earbuds will launch at 2 p.m. BST  on July 27 in the U.K., which is 6 a.m. PT and 9 a.m. ET.

If you’re new to Nothing, here’s why you should be paying attention. It’s the new company created by Carl Pei following his departure from OnePlus, which he co-founded with Pete Lau in 2013. Given OnePlus’s success, the phones it has produced, and the strong fanbase it has built, there is plenty of anticipation surrounding Pei’s plans for Nothing. What we know so far is that Nothing will produce “smart devices,” with the first being the Ear (1) — yes, the name is stylized with brackets around the one — true wireless headphones, but we don’t know exactly what its future output will be. We don’t know much about the Ear (1) yet either.

Nothing Ear (1) launch teaser image.

The design will be shared during the July launch event, but there are likely clues to the way it will look in Nothing’s Concept 1 concept, shown off in March. Although the Concept 1 isn’t an actual product, it shows off the company’s design principles, there are likely hints of the Ear (1) in it. For example, the clear case, red accent color, and very simple shape could all be used on a true wireless earbud. The shape and color of the human head and neck in the teaser image (above) may also reference the eventual product design.

Announcements have also been made regarding where the Nothing Ear (1) will be available to buy. In the U.K. the earbuds will be found in prestigious high street retailer Selfridges, while in India online retailer Flipkart is onboard. There has been no announcement regarding specific sale locations in the U.S. yet, and at the time of writing Nothing does not have an online retail presence of its own.

The true wireless earbud market may be saturated with products at all different prices, but Pei’s involvement and the promise of something different from Nothing makes the Ear (1) one to watch. The launch date and time suggest there will be an accompanying event, and we will update should one be announced in the weeks ahead.

Editors' Recommendations

Leak hints at simple and familiar design for rumored OnePlus Nord 2

oneplus nord 2 renders news

MediaTek opens up its top chip for phone makers to customize

mediatek dimensity 1200 1100 processor news

A 16-inch iPad? Why this rumored monstrosity should never see the light of day

Apple executive, standing in front of a huge image of the iPad Pro.

Samsung’s first Wear smartwatch arrives this summer, and it’ll feature One UI

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Apps

Staples is practically giving away the Surface Pro X today

microsoft surface pro x deal amazon memorial day sale 2020 4 920x7666

Best cheap Android tablet deals for June 2021

onn. Android Tablet

Best cheap tablet deals for June 2021

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

Best cheap Apple iPhone deals for June 2021

best iphone deals 2019

The best wired chargers for the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Best cheap smartphone deals for June 2021

note 10 plus,oneplus 7t, pixel 4 xl, iphone 11 pro

Best cheap smartwatch deals for June 2021

How to choose the best microSD cards for your smartphone or tablet

galaxy s8 tips and tricks

The best Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus screen protectors

galaxy s9 Plus hands-on review lilac back