 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

Does the Nothing Phone 1 have wireless charging? 3 important things to know

Andy Boxall
By

Ready to buy the Nothing Phone 1, but want to make sure it has wireless charging before you put down your money? There’s both good and bad news on the charging front with the new Nothing Phone 1, so here’s what you need to know.

First, the Nothing Phone 1 does have wireless charging, but it can’t match the speed of its own wired charging system, nor the wireless charging speeds achieved by devices from Huawei, Oppo, or some other brands. It’s based on the Qi wireless charging system, which means that, although you don’t get a wireless charger with the phone, most wireless chargers available will support it. The Nothing Phone 1 supports maximum power of 15W when wirelessly charging.

The base of the Nothing Phone 1.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Nothing estimates that, by using a 15W wireless charger, the battery will reach full capacity after two hours. In reality, the total time it will take to recharge the battery will vary depending on the type of wireless charging pad you’re using and the charging block’s power output.

The Nothing Phone 1 also has reverse wireless charging

In addition to the standard wireless charging system, the Nothing Phone 1 supports reverse wireless charging. You can see the wireless charging coil through the transparent back of the phone, and by placing a compatible device on the back of the Phone 1, it’ll charge it up at 5W. In our tests, it worked with the Nothing Ear 1, Samsung’s true wireless headphones, and an iPhone 13 Pro. It won’t charge them up very quickly, but it’ll stop the battery from going flat in an emergency.

Reverse charging the Nothing Ear 1 on the Nothing Phone 1.
Reverse charging with Nothing Ear 1 headphones Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Nothing’s wired charging options

If you don’t use wireless charging, you can charge the Nothing Phone 1 with a normal USB Type-C cable and charging block. You get a USB Type-C cable in the box, but not a charging block, so you’ll have to use one you already have or buy a new one. It supports 33W Power Delivery 3.0, also known as PD 3.0, so make sure any new charger you buy is compatible with this standard. Note that it’s not the same as Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 technology, and the two are not cross-compatible.

Plug in a PD 3.0 33W charger with Nothing’s USB cable, and the company says to expect a total charge time of around 70 minutes. In our tests using a PD 3.0 charger, this figure was easily achievable if you start off with a few percent remaining in the battery. The Nothing Phone 1 does not have the fastest charging technology available and isn’t quick enough to change your charging habits, but it’s acceptable considering the price of the phone.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

Minecraft takes a firm stance on blockchain tech by banning NFTs

Players running into the mouth of a Puma shaped cave in Minecraft.

Hey you! Skullcandy lets you talk to multiple voice assistants at once

Skullcandy Grind Fuel true wireless earbuds with SkullIQ technology.

Dell XPS 13, 15, and 17 laptops all have massive discounts today

The Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop sits open with a purple flower displayed on its screen.

Get a home theater in your bedroom with Best Buy’s projector deals

The Miroir Element M75 DLP Mini Projector, on a white background.

Dell’s perfect work-from-home laptop is over $500 off

Dell Vostro 3420 on a white background displaying some statistics.

This 3-pack of Arlo Pro 4 Security Cameras is $110 off today

The three-pack of the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera.

Buy a Fire TV this week and get a free Echo Dot

The Insignia F20 Series 4K TV powered by Fire TV with the third-generation Amazon Echo Dot.

How to pre-order FIFA 23: retailers, editions, and bonuses

A soccer player running.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered gets DualSense features, DLSS support on PC

marvels spider man remastered gets dualsense dlss support on pc marvel s

OnePlus 10T: Everything we know about the cheaper 10 Pro

A leaked render of the OnePlus 10T. We see the phone's front and back in a green color.

The Terminator blasts his way into Call of Duty: Warzone this summer

T-800 shooting at T-1000 in Call of Duty: Warzone.

How Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade saved my life

Sean Connery and Harrison Ford put their hands up in Last Crusade.