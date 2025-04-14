One UI 8 and Android 16 leak shows Samsung focusing on optimization

‘

Samsung’s hefty One UI 7 update is rolling out to more devices. At the same time, the company is quickly developing One UI 8, which is based on the soon-to-be-released Android 16. Today, we’re learning more about the update, and the news should be considered very good.

Recommended Videos

SmartPrix has published a series of images that purportedly show an early version of One UI 8, which it calls an “alpha.” The images suggest that One UI 8 will largely focus on optimization and not new features like its predecessor. This makes sense given the many changes that came with the One UI 7 update, which is built on Android 15.

Google is widely expected to reveal the first official version of Android 16 at Google I/O 2025 next month. One UI 8 could also be revealed on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 sometime this summer.

In One UI 8, SmartPrix determined two changes that might arrive on Samsung devices with the release. First, File Manager offers a “more appealing and organized layout.” Second, the Gallery provides “subtle enhancements.”

Finally, Samsung is expected to expand its Now Brief feature with One UI 8, making it available on more devices beyond the exclusive Galaxy S25 series. Now Brief acts as a personalized content aggregator, providing updates relevant to your daily life by focusing on your schedule and activities.

One UI 7 has faced numerous challenges since it was released on Galaxy S25 devices, the latest being a bug that has temporarily stopped further rollouts of the update. One UI 7 introduces significant changes, including separate notifications and quick settings panels, reminiscent of iOS. Users can now access a vertical-scrolling app drawer. The home screen features a visual refresh with updated icons and simplified widgets. Notably, the “Now Bar” displays real-time updates from select apps on the lock screen.

The update expands Galaxy AI capabilities with new features like Writing Assist, Drawing Assist, and Call Transcripts. Additional enhancements include Auto Highlight Clipping for video editing, improved health management tools, and better multitasking options for Samsung products.