 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

One UI 8 and Android 16 leak shows Samsung focusing on optimization

By
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy S25 Ultra's cameras.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (left) and the Galaxy S25 Ultra Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Samsung’s hefty One UI 7 update is rolling out to more devices. At the same time, the company is quickly developing One UI 8, which is based on the soon-to-be-released Android 16. Today, we’re learning more about the update, and the news should be considered very good.

Recommended Videos

SmartPrix has published a series of images that purportedly show an early version of One UI 8, which it calls an “alpha.” The images suggest that One UI 8 will largely focus on optimization and not new features like its predecessor. This makes sense given the many changes that came with the One UI 7 update, which is built on Android 15.

Related

Google is widely expected to reveal the first official version of Android 16 at Google I/O 2025 next month. One UI 8 could also be revealed on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 sometime this summer.

One UI 8.0 early look
One UI 8.0 early look SmartPrix

In One UI 8, SmartPrix determined two changes that might arrive on Samsung devices with the release. First, File Manager offers a “more appealing and organized layout.” Second, the Gallery provides “subtle enhancements.”

Finally, Samsung is expected to expand its Now Brief feature with One UI 8, making it available on more devices beyond the exclusive Galaxy S25 series. Now Brief acts as a personalized content aggregator, providing updates relevant to your daily life by focusing on your schedule and activities.

One UI 7 has faced numerous challenges since it was released on Galaxy S25 devices, the latest being a bug that has temporarily stopped further rollouts of the update. One UI 7 introduces significant changes, including separate notifications and quick settings panels, reminiscent of iOS. Users can now access a vertical-scrolling app drawer. The home screen features a visual refresh with updated icons and simplified widgets. Notably, the “Now Bar” displays real-time updates from select apps on the lock screen.

The update expands Galaxy AI capabilities with new features like Writing Assist, Drawing Assist, and Call Transcripts. Additional enhancements include Auto Highlight Clipping for video editing, improved health management tools, and better multitasking options for Samsung products.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Samsung One UI 8 could launch as soon as August 2025
A person closing the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Samsung has just started pushing One UI 7 out to devices – sitting on Android 15 – with the Galaxy S25 models the first to get it. But with Google shuffling up the timeline for the release of Android 16, One UI 7 could have a short life on your device before One UI 8 comes to replace it.

The starting point for this story is Google changing the point in the year where it plans to release the next version of Android. Google is dragging that forward, so we should see Android 16 land around June 2025. For Samsung to avoid being even further out of date, it would have to move fast to push the next update.

Read more
The Samsung One UI 7 rollout has officially started – is your phone included?
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung has finally started the rollout of Android 15 and One UI 7 to its existing devices, following the launch of the Galaxy S25 series which debuted the software earlier in the year.

Samsung has faced plenty of criticism for the speed at which it hasn’t delivered this update, with Android 15 officially landing on Pixel devices on 15 October 2024. It’s been nearly 6 months since the first devices got the new software – and we’re probably only 2 months away from Android 16’s launch.

Read more
OnePlus shows off a customizable button to retire its Alert Slider
OnePlus 13T alert slider image.

Barely a month ago, OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau announced that the iconic two-stage alert slider switch was going away. Lau argued that the company wanted to embrace something more versatile and ultimately decided on a button format. 

Back then, the company didn’t share any further details on what the button would look like, and more importantly, what functionalities it would bring to the table. Well, now we do. A OnePlus executive has shared an image of the button on an upcoming phone, and shed some details on its utility, as well.  

Read more