OnePlus 10 Ultra could be a souped-up OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus has only released a single device under the OnePlus 10 series, but it’s only a matter of time before we see another. It is rumored that the upcoming OnePlus flagship will be called OnePlus 10 Ultra. The device has been in the air for some time, but there was no concrete information available until now. Thanks to tipster Yogesh Brar, we finally have some details of the OnePlus 10 Ultra.

In a recent tweet, Brar revealed that the OnePlus 10 Ultra is getting into the testing phase. He believes that the device will be running a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset. The unreleased chipset should be slightly faster than the existing 8 Gen 1 processor. The chipset is just a regulatory change and won’t really amp up performance when compared to the OnePlus 10 Pro. Cameras are something that could really draw some interest in the device, Brar states. Sadly, his tweet failed to mention any specifics about the camera system.

Back in February, a leak showcased the sketch design of the alleged OnePlus 10 Ultra. The device had a similar design to the OnePlus 10 Pro but the camera system appeared to be different, mostly because of the periscope lens. While there’s not a lot of evidence to back this up, it will be an interesting addition to the 10 Ultra which will also be the first on a OnePlus device. The sketch also pointed towards the inclusion of a small secondary display. It’s worth noting that the diagram isn’t as detailed enough to confirm if it is a display or just a random design element.

As per the leaker, the OnePlus 10 Ultra will be released in August or September. He adds that OnePlus has multiple phones in the works powered by Dimensity 8000, Snapdragon 888, and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipsets respectively. In other news, the OnePlus 10 is expected to launch in two configurations — one with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and the other with the Dimensity 9000 chipset.

