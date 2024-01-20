 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

OnePlus told me the secrets behind the OnePlus 12’s cool design

Nadeem Sarwar
By
OnePlus 12 in Flowy Emerald held in hand in sunlight.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

In 2024, OnePlus is once again hoping to redefine what an Android flagship should offer without nuking a buyer’s wallet. The medium to achieve that is the OnePlus 12. In a handful of ways, this one is quite a step up from its predecessor. The most notable improvement is the periscope zoom tech, which fixes a historical flaw of OnePlus phones and also pushes it straight into the class of top-tier phones that cost north of $1,000.

Another notable aspect of this phone is the eye-catching design. OnePlus recently wowed us with a stunning marble-inspired phone and then followed it up with a fiery red leather aesthetic. The eye-catching green shade on the OnePlus 12 seems to have borrowed its appeal from jade. But the company says the design concoction is a bit more exotic.

Recommended Videos

“We draw inspiration from the natural textures found in the braided channels of New Zealand’s Dart River,” OnePlus President Kinder Liu tells Digital Trends. The brand is definitely on a hot streak in terms of design experiments. Naturally, I had to ask what’s next now that we’ve seen the company play with sandstone, cold metal, rich leather, and metamorphic rocks.

Rock, paper, and fiber. What’s next?

OnePlus-11-Marble-Odyssey-Edition reclining against a tree.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

“We are actively experimenting with various materials such as fabric patterns, paper, and stone textures,” Liu tells me. When exactly is that going to happen? We don’t know, but having seen products like those from Kvadrat, I am mighty excited to see some fresh ideas like paper and fabric patterns that will help create a standout smartphone design.

But experimenting with different kinds of designs is just the start, and more ideas end up on the chopping block than we can count. That’s because each new material for the real shell brings its own set of challenges from an engineering perspective.

For example, a metal shell is great to touch, helps with heat dissipation, and assists with underlying antenna chores. But it also wants you to sacrifice wireless charging. The glass-and-metal sandwich design, which is all the rage these days, comes with its own set of hurdles to a successful execution.

OnePlus Open in Emerald Dusk in tent mode showing rear.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

I vividly remember the brouhaha when the OnePlus Open, one of the thinnest foldables phones and one that barely misses a beat, had to skip on wireless charging support. With the OnePlus 12, the company is not taking any chances, it seems. The OnePlus executive says it’s just another day for them. But the choice is more complex than it seems on the surface.

“The decision to include wireless charging is not solely based on the material differences in the back cover. It also involves a careful balance between the weight and thickness of the device,” says Liu. The process of making a phone is a long-drawn-out one. And when you are trying something as unconventional as a marble texture, testing and validation get even more intensive.

Think, test, burn, and repeat

OnePlus 12 in Flowy Emerald showing rear glass and camera module.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

“Our typical development cycle spans 18 months, during which we validate new concepts and ideas. However, this cycle can be extended when it involves testing new materials and solutions,” Liu explains. So, did the company achieve what it set out for? On the OnePlus 12, it seems the company had to make some ambitious changes to be able to serve up that stunning green rear shell.

As pointed out earlier, landing at an efficient heat dissipation output is no small chore. Just ask users of Exynos-powered Samsung and Google Pixel phones. Thankfully, OnePlus didn’t eschew its design goals and made some big changes inside to achieve the kind of optimal thermal profile one would expect from a performance-first phone.

“[The] OnePlus 12 is equipped with our largest vapor chamber in history,” Liu explains, adding that the company took inspiration from aircraft engineering to design the thermal apparatus inside the OnePlus phone. The company then paired it with “system-level arithmetic scheduling and chip microarchitecture disassembly” to achieve the best interplay between battery efficiency, processor frequency, and application performance.

Product render of the OnePlus 11 Concept.
OnePlus 11 Concept phone OnePlus

So, what’s the ultimate play when the team sets its sights on a fresh design? “We aim to innovate in terms of texture, feel, and material functionality, including attributes like stain resistance and heat dissipation,” Liu tells me. But those endeavors don’t always end up with a success story. Some wild ideas end up locked in the realm of concepts and tech showcases.

He cited the example of the active liquid cooling technology that the company showcased for the OnePlus 11 Concept phone. Owing to “various limitations,” it was a massive challenge to push the tech at large-scale production. Ultimately, we never saw the idea make it to a commercially available phone, but the lessons percolated to mainstream phones such as the OnePlus 12 in different ways.

What’s the future for OnePlus?

Rear sheet of the Oneplus 11 Marble Odyssey Edition.
OnePlus

At this juncture, I was curious to know whether OnePlus will ever dial back to the older times and revive the idea of a metal shell design. That future remains uncertain, Liu remarked. “We remain committed to innovation, adapting to the changing needs and preferences of our users,” he adds. That’s an ambiguous answer, but I think it’s safe to assume OnePlus won’t ship any designs that negatively impact performance or practicality.”

Next, I broached the question of continuing the legacy of a familiar design. Apple has stayed loyal to the same fundamental looks that it began with the iPhone 11 series. Samsung is following in the same footsteps with its Samsung Galaxy S24 line. Similarly, the OnePlus 12 isn’t straying too far from its predecessor’s looks.

OnePlus 12 in green, silver, and black colors.
OnePlus

Is that a cost-saving measure, or is there any meaningful reason behind it? “The camera module of the device features a curved design, which serves two purposes – enhancing the device’s aesthetics and integrating the antenna to significantly improve signal reception, while still allowing OnePlus 12 to be dustproof and waterproof,” Liu said.

Digital Trends has the OnePlus 12 in its test labs, and assessments are underway to see whether it can deliver uncompromised performance while standing tall based on its unique looks. The next flagship killer from OnePlus launches on January 23 in global markets. Stay tuned for a comprehensive breakdown of its merits and flaws.

Editors' Recommendations

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
How one of my favorite Android phones actually changed my life
Man using OnePlus Open black color with one hand while sitting on a couch.

"Nobody exists on purpose. Nobody belongs anywhere. Everybody's gonna die. Come watch TV." I was reminded of this soul-crushing monolog while doing a rerun of Rick and Morty before diving into the latest season. These lines rattled me, not for their essence, but because they echoed with my low spirits at that moment. Lying on the couch, I curled into the blanket and watched a few more episodes.

I was watching the show on the OnePlus Open and couldn't possibly imagine the same experience using any other phone or tablet. It's not because the OnePlus Open is one of my favorite phones of this year (it is, but that's not related), but because it is one of the most helpful phones with a feature-rich software experience and screen real-estate of a tiny tablet like the iPad mini.

Read more
OnePlus 12: news, rumored price, release date, and more
OnePlus 12 in green and white.

A new year approaches, which means a new slate of smartphones will start to hit in a few months. One of the first we’ll see in 2024 should be from OnePlus with its flagship OnePlus 12.

The OnePlus 11 is an excellent phone, as we indicated in our review. It’s one of the best phones you can get in 2023 and is right up there with great competitors like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Google Pixel 8 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Read more
OnePlus just teased the OnePlus 12, and it looks incredible
Woman holding a OnePlus 12.

The OnePlus 12 is set to launch on December 5 in China. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has revealed a teaser and several images of the upcoming flagship. These confirm some major changes in the design and cameras. While the OnePlus 12 seems to build on this year’s OnePlus 11 design language, it is more refined and looks absolutely incredible in the green color option.

OnePlus is shifting the iconic Alert Slider to the opposite side. Up until now, all OnePlus flagship phones have featured the silent/vibrate switch above the volume buttons on the right side. But the OnePlus 12 is shifting it to the left side, and OnePlus has a good reason for it. “By relocating the Alert Slider to the opposite side of the phone, better gaming antennas can be deployed on the OnePlus 12,” says the company. It is said that the repositioning of Alert Slider will allow OnePlus to offer better antenna signal performance and reduce the “game latency by 15%.”

Read more