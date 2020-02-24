The OnePlus 7T isn’t exactly a fading memory, but the OnePlus 8 is definitely on the way. Rumors say OnePlus will be splitting the range into multiple phones once again, and the OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to be the most powerful and advanced version of the new range. Leaked images claim to show off the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro, but are these images what they seem? Prominent leakers are split on the veracity of these claims.

The images themselves come from a Snapchat account called Lao OP and show the front and back of the device, a spec sheet, and a snapshot of a portion of a OnePlus-branded box. Given the relatively few number of images, there’s not a huge amount to see, but what we can see matches earlier leaks and diagrams. The front of the largely bezel-less display has a hole-punch display in the top-left corner and a triple-lens camera on the back. There’s no obviously fingerprint scanner, indicating a return to the in-display fingerprint scanner.

The spec sheet also contains much of what we’d expect from a new OnePlus phone. There’s the Snapdragon 865, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The three rear lenses consist of a 64-megapixel lens, a 20-megapixel lens, and a 12-megapixel lens, and the display is noted as a 6.65-inch Fluid AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Seems like a pretty open-and-shut case, right? Leaker Ishan Agarwal seems to believe the leaks are valid, but leaves the question open for his audience. Despite the similarity to previous leaks, fellow leaker Max J. takes a more skeptical stance, flat-out denying the leaks are legit. He thinks the back of the phone is most likely to be the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G. What are these denials based on? He refuses to say, but claims his stance is based on evidence rather than opinion. It’s worth mentioning Max J. has disagreed with other rumors before, and he came out on the right side of those particular debates.

What else do we know about the upcoming OnePlus 8 range? Aside from the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8, we’re also expecting to see a OnePlus 8 Lite, while the Pro may break with long-held tradition and come with support for wireless charging.

OnePlus traditionally has two major range reveals a year, with the first range usually appearing around mid-May. As such, we expect to see more of this smartphone in the coming months. The big question is whether these leaks are accurate — but only time (and more leaks) will tell.

