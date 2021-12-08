Things don’t seem to be going well for OnePlus, which recently rolled out a significant update for its 2021 flagships — the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. Initial reports indicate that the fresh Oxygen OS 12 update for both smartphones is littered with bugs. Hours after people updated their phones, they took to social media and OnePlus’ own forums to voice their concerns.

The issues range from seemingly minor ones like UI inconsistencies and poor animations to potentially crippling ones like slow Wi-Fi speeds and losing the ability to make and receive calls. The move to Oxygen OS 12 has also resulted in OnePlus removing several customization options on the OnePlus 9 series. With the update installed, users lose the ability to change individual icons, disable Google Feed, or customize the status bar.

It's official, I absolutely hate this new ColorOS update by @oneplus. It's half-assed, animations looking shitty, some apps with different DPI scaling, and reeks of chinese skin type of Android. I hate it and I can't wait to ditch this for the Pixel 6. — Francisco (@franciscof_1990) December 7, 2021

A OnePlus forum member listed several issues he observed on his OnePlus 9. According to him, the update has broken the task manager feature, which can no longer close all apps in the background. WhatsApp users have noticed that they are unable to use WhatsApp Web. The default phone app on Oxygen OS 12 is different from the previous OS, and it no longer offers the option for call recording.

Another OnePlus forum user claimed that his SIM card has stopped working and that even a factory reset did not fix the issue. Some others report that the phone does not connect to 5G networks anymore. There seems to be an issue with the Alarm functionality as well, with one user indicating that his phone “forgets” a preset alarm if he reboots the device.

If you own a OnePlus 9 series device, it might be a good idea to hold the urge to update your phone to the latest version of Oxygen OS 12. Given the number of complaints after this update, chances are high OnePlus will roll out a fix for these bugs in the days to come.

