Is the OnePlus 12 waterproof?

Bryan M. Wolfe
By
OnePlus 12 Flowy Emerald laying flat on astroturf.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

The OnePlus 12 is considered the “new Android device to beat” this year — and with good reason. This impressive smartphone boasts a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3168 pixels at 510 psi and a refresh rate of 120Hz, and it supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+. It also offers a battery life that lasts up to two days between charges, features a well-received Hasselblad camera system, and much more.

When buying a new smartphone, it’s important to consider its durability against accidental drops and water resistance, as these factors affect its longevity. While smartphones are improving in these areas, some models are more robust than others. Thankfully, most smartphones now come with an Ingress Protection (IP) code that indicates their resistance to water and other particles, making it easier to compare different models. So, how does the OnePlus 12 fare in this regard?

OnePlus 12 Flowy Emerald showing Home screen.
Christine Romero-Chan. / Digital Trends

The OnePlus 12 has an IP65 water and dust resistance rating, which means it’s durable in harsh conditions. The IP65 rating indicates that the phone’s enclosure is dust-resistant and can withstand sustained low-pressure water jets from any direction. This means that the phone should be able to withstand splashes of water or rain without any damage, but it is not entirely waterproof.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 12R, which is relatively inexpensive, comes with a slightly lower IP64 water and dust resistance rating. This implies that no dust can enter the phone’s enclosure and that the 12R is protected against water splashes from all directions.

How does this compare to other smartphones?

The back of the OnePlus 12 and Google Pixel 8.
OnePlus 12 (left) and Google Pixel 8 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The OnePlus 12 has an IP65 water and dust resistance rating, which is decent. However, the leading smartphones on the market offer better protection.

For instance, the iPhone 15, Google Pixel 8, and Samsung Galaxy S24 boast an IP68 rating, indicating that these models provide higher resistance to liquids. Furthermore, they can be submerged in freshwater for up to 30 minutes at a maximum depth of 6 meters (approximately 19 feet).

Although the OnePlus 12 has a lower IP rating than other smartphones, it is still considered one of the best smartphones of 2024. However, it is important to remember that its lower IP rating may make it less suitable for use near water bodies like a pool or beach. It does offer the highest level of dust protection, however.

The OnePlus 12 comes in Silky Black and Flowy Emerald. The 256GB version has 12GB of RAM, while the 512GB version has 16GB of RAM.

