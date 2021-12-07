  1. Mobile

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are latest Android phones to get Android 12 Oxygen OS

Michael Allison
By

OnePlus this week followed Samsung’s lead by rolling out Android 12 to its latest flagships, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Android 12 comes in tandem with the company’s Oxygen OS 12, the latest version of its own operating system, which brings OnePlus’ extras to Google’s update.

New features

OxygenOS 12 brings in the usual Android 12 updates, as well as a lot of OnePlus-exclusive changes. There’s no Material You here, but there is a visual overhaul here that’s aimed at enhancing the readability of the operating system. It also makes OnePlus phones feel a lot more like Oppo’s phones, a consequence of the merger that occurred earlier in the year.

Some of the features being highlighted as new — including OnePlus Scout and Work-Life Balance (an iOS 15 focus mode-like feature) — were already available on the company’s Indian models. Other features build upon some that already existed, including a more customizable Always On Display, while the Notes and Gallery apps also have seen improvements. OnePlus has a more detailed changelog for those interested.

When will you get it?

The update is rolling out to OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro owners in North America and India now. European owners can expect an update shortly.

What models will get it?

OnePlus also shared that its older models would be getting an update to OxygenOS 12 in the first half of 2022. These include the OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord CE, and the original OnePlus Nord.

OxygenOS 12 has proven controversial among Android enthusiasts, with some critiquing the move away from the Pixel-like Android experience OnePlus once offered and toward a user experience that’s more in line with what associated company Oppo has on its own phones. It’s a big departure from what OnePlus has typically sold itself as, and we’ve noted that these changes have led to an erosion of identity between OnePlus phones, Oppo phones, and even Realme and Vivo phones.

