OnePlus makes Apple Watch owners jealous with novel charging cable

Look, I get it. Charging cables aren’t exactly the sexiest product in the tech world and I’d forgive you for rolling your eyes – but OnePlus has introduced a new cable which I can’t believe we haven’t seen before.

It’s called, rather unappealingly, the OnePlus 2-in-1 SUPERVOOC Cable. It has a USB-A connector at one end, and a USB-C connector at the other. So far, so like any other boring USB charging cable.

But this 1.2m cable has a bonus feature; a built-in POGO pin connector part way along the distinctive red cord.

Why? So you can charge your OnePlus Watch at the same time as your smartphone, without the need for multiple cables or a chunky multi-charging stand.

So how does it work?

The cable can deliver charging speeds up to 80W when connected to a handset (with a supported charging block), but connect a OnePlus Watch to the cable as well and the wearable will draw 10W, with up to 67W heading to your phone.

OnePlus says it’s included an “E-marker smart chip” in the cable to help protect your devices from power surges, which is reassuring to know.

You don’t get the charging block with the cable though, so you’ll need to supply your own with a USB-A port in it.

The POGO pin connector supports the OnePlus Watch 2, Watch 2R and the new OnePlus Watch 3 which launched earlier this year. We expect it will also support the smaller, 43mm Watch 3 when it arrives in the US in the coming months.

What about the Apple Watch?

As OnePlus’ smartwatches use a specific size and shaped charging connector, you won’t be able to charge wearables from other manufacturers with this cable – and that includes the Apple Watch.

Apple and third party manufacturers already offer an array of charging stands for multiple iDevices – you can even get 3-in-1 stands that’ll charge your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch simultaneously. But these can run over $100 in some cases.

These stands also aren’t as handy for travel. With the new OnePlus cable, owners of a compatible Watch need to pack just a single cable to charge both their wearable and phone when on the move. That’s something Apple Watch owners currently can’t do.

The concept seems so obvious now I’m looking at it with my own two eyes, but I can’t say I’d ever dream up this configuration – so props to OnePlus on this one. It will be interesting to see if rivals take inspiration from this with cables for their own phone-watch combos.

The 2-in-1 cable will set you back $29.99 and is available from the OnePlus website now.

Via Notebookcheck