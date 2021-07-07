  1. Mobile

OnePlus Nord 2 will use a customized version of MediaTek’s flagship chip

By

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is now officially coming soon, and it will be the first OnePlus phone to feature a MediaTek processor and not a Qualcomm chip. The Nord 2 will use MediaTek’s flagship, top-spec Dimensity 1200 chip, which will be customized under the Dimensity Open Resource Architecture initiative, where device makers can tune the processor to its own requirements.

Rumors about a MediaTek-powered Nord 2 have spread for a while, and while this announcement has made the partnership and device name official, there’s no indication when the phone will get a full launch, or its other specifications. Instead, it concentrates on how MediaTek and OnePlus have customized the Dimensity 1200.

Teaser poster for OnePlus and MediaTek's partnership on the Nord 2 5G.

The chip inside the Nord 2 will be called the Dimensity 1200-AI, chosen to reflect the alterations made using the Open Resource Architecture, which are mostly to the artificial intelligence (A.I.) capabilities of the chip. For example, the camera on the Nord 2 will recognize 22 different scenes and adjust the color and contrast accordingly, whether it’s for stills or video, plus it will add live HDR effects to video. Optimization for lowlight photography is also mentioned.

The A.I. enhancements continue on the screen. AI Color Boost will add an HDR-like effect, and AI Resolution Boost upscales the resolution of content shared on some as-yet-unnamed social media apps. A Smart Ambient Display feature will alter the screen’s brightness based on ambient lighting conditions to make viewing more comfortable. Finally, OnePlus says the Dimensity 1200 will be great for gaming, with low latency and low power consumption, while highlighting the screen’s high refresh rate on games like Brawl Stars.

These A.I. features will be exclusive to the OnePlus Nord 2’s Dimensity 1200-AI processor, and based on MediaTek’s explanation of the Open Resource Architecture project, should be tailored to make the best use of the other hardware used inside the phone. In other words, the chip will hopefully make the screen and camera on the Nord 2 something special. This is also the first phone to be announced with a Dimensity 1200 chip tuned this way.

Although OnePlus says we should “stay tuned” for details of the Nord 2 5G’s arrival, a recent rumor places the launch date as sometime around July 24.

Editors' Recommendations

Meet Adidas’ solar-powered, sustainably built sports headphones

adidas rpt 02 sol gustaf rosell zound industries interview on head

Google Pixel Buds, Samsung Galaxy Buds get massive price cuts at Staples

google pixel buds samsung galaxy deal staples july 2021 plus featured

Best cheap tablet deals for July 2021

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

Best cheap smartphone deals for July 2021

note 10 plus,oneplus 7t, pixel 4 xl, iphone 11 pro

Nothing’s Ear 1 earbuds will cost $99, have noise canceling upon July 27 debut

Nothing Concept 1 teaser image.

Best cheap smartwatch deals for July 2021

Leaks give us a spin around Samsung’s next Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds

samsung galaxy buds pro vs live plus earbuds

Apple’s 5G dominance with the iPhone 12 shows connectivity alone doesn’t sell

iphone 12 image

Fitbit Versa 3 vs. Apple Watch SE: Can Fitbit outrun Apple?

Fitbit Versa 3

The best Android smartwatches for 2021

mobvoi ticwatch pro news wrist suit

Apple iPhone 13: Everything we know so far

iPhone 12 Mini

Apple could launch a less-expensive iPhone 14 Max in 2022

iPhone 12 Pro Max

How to use your Android smartphone to stream Xbox games

how to set up ps4 remote play on ios and android xbox game streaming with controller