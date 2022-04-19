OnePlus Nord N20 5G heads exclusively to T-Mobile on April 28

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

OnePlus has set a release date for the highly anticipated Nord N20 5G, the latest model in its budget 5G phone lineup. The new phone will be coming to North America exclusively on T-Mobile beginning April 28.

The Nord N20 is the successor to last year’s Nord N10 and N100 lineup, although this time around, OnePlus is bringing a few more premium specs to the table, including a move from LCD to AMOLED and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

OnePlus has also officially released the specs for the Nord N20, confirming many of the rumors we’ve already heard and exceeding a couple of our expectations.

For instance, the Nord N20 includes 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, just like its predecessor. However, the camera specs will be slightly better than we’d thought; it will have a 64-megapixel (MP) primary camera, rather than the 48MP shooter we’d heard was coming.

However, more significant is the move to a 6.43-inch AMOLED FHD+ display. This should offer a much better experience over the LCD of the prior Nord N10, but it’s also expected to drop the refresh rate back down to 60Hz.

OnePlus has also slimmed down the design while packing in a 4,500 mAh battery. That’s a slight increase over the Nord N10, and combined with the lower-power AMOLED, will likely result in even better battery life. OnePlus also promises that the 33-watt fast charging will provide a day’s worth of power after only a half-hour charge.

The Nord N20 also boasts the same always-on display as the N10; however, moving to an AMOLED screen will make this feature more usable. Our review of the LCD-equipped Nord N10 found that enabling the always-on display made it hard to get through a typical day’s use.

For the processor, the Nord N20 makes the expected incremental move to Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 695, an iterative upgrade to the Snapdragon 690 used in the previous model. OnePlus hasn’t given us any performance specs, but based on what Qualcomm says, this should deliver up to 15% faster CPU performance and a 30% boost in graphics rendering.

Although Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 also introduced mmWave support to the midrange chipset, there’s no word on whether the Nord N20 will include this capability. However, with the phone launching exclusively on T-Mobile, that’s essentially a moot point anyway, as T-Mobile’s network runs solely on low-band and mid-band 5G frequencies.

T-Mobile customers will be able to get their hands on the OnePlus Nord N20 5G starting next week. More information on pricing and availability can be found on T-Mobile’s website.

