Digital Trends
Mobile

Wireless charging over a distance is coming to your phone case

Simon Hill
By
Ossia Spigen wireless charger on phone

The idea of sending power wirelessly over a distance dates back to Nikola Tesla, who proved the concept more than a century ago, but it has been slow to develop. That could be about to change thanks to recent developments from Ossia. We wrote about Ossia’s forever battery at CES last year and we saw them at MWC, but at CES 2019 the company announced a partnership with case manufacturer Spigen to bring the technology to your phone case.

Ossia has found a way to shrink down the transmitter and deliver more power, think of it like a Wi-Fi router, but for power. Spigen CEO Daeyoung Kim told Digital Trends that the company plans to design a new case range, initially for iPhones, but other models will follow and they will also design and sell a power transmitter with Ossia’s tech inside.

Since battery life continues to be the headline bugbear for smartphone owners, this could prove to be an important development. Ossia’s tech delivers a decent amount of power at close range and a trickle charge when you get further away. The receiver sends out a signal so the transmitter knows what path to send power on, which means it never gets fired at you. Ossia is working its way through Federal Communications Commission certification, but Ossia CEO Mario Obeidat told us that the process is progressing and they’re confident about securing approval in the near future.

Ossia has been forming partnerships with various companies, including Motherson which is looking to bring wireless charging to vehicles, but signing up with Spigen signals its intent to target smartphones.

We’re used to Qi wireless chargers and they’re great, but your phone has to be in contact with them. The idea of a power transmitter that can charge up your phone while it is on a table, or even while it’s in your pocket, is very exciting. On the downside, Ossia’s tech won’t deliver the kind of fast charging that you get from a regular plug-in charger or even a wireless charging pad, but it will be capable of topping up your phone and anything that helps the battery last a bit longer is potentially useful.

Kim, expects the design process and testing to take a while, so the target for a consumer product that you can actually buy is 2020. It’s too early for pricing, but Kim told us that they intend to make it affordable to reach as wide an audience as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy S10 to launch February 20: Here's everything we know
best health gadgets ces 2019 black and decker pria feat
Mobile

The best CES 2019 health gadgets combat stress, pain, and more

We can all use some help with our health and CES 2019 was packed with intriguing devices designed to combat pain and stress, help you monitor blood pressure, reduce tinnitus, and care for the sick or elderly.
Posted By Simon Hill
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Deals

B&H slashes prices on Apple Watches and iPad Pros during CES 2019

B&H Photo is discounting the Apple iPad Pro (2017) and the Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 with GPS+Cellular for a limited time. If you've wanted one of the best tablets on the market or one of the most sought-after smartwatches, now is your…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
why buy overpriced ces 2019 gadgets when your smartphone can do the job katana saftey device 1
Mobile

Your smartphone already does it: Redundant tech of CES 2019

Packed with shiny new gadgets galore, CES 2019 is a treasure trove for tech fans, but not all of the devices and services on offer are worth your hard-earned cash. Many of them offer absolutely nothing beyond what your smartphone can do.
Posted By Simon Hill
jbl true wireless earbuds live headphone series ces 2019 hardmon feat
Home Theater

JBL’s CES lineup scoffs at wires with four new pairs of true wireless buds

JBL is going big at CES by going small with four new pairs of true wireless headphones, including an option with 10 hours of playback per charge. The brand also has a new line of workout cans in multiple style.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
An icon indicates 5G E on a mobile phone
Mobile

AT&T defends 5G E logo that tells people they're using 5G when they're not

Network giant AT&T plans to rebrand potentially millions of 4G smartphones to make it appear as though they are on 5G networks, the company confirmed -- since the 4G network has already "evolved."
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan, Christian de Looper
beddr sleeptuner hands on preview ces 2019 1
Wearables

One night with this sensor on your head could change your sleep forever

Get past the fact you’ll be in bed with a sensor on your forehead, and the Beddr SleepTuner may be the first step in curing your sleep problems and improving your overall health.
Posted By Andy Boxall
visoncheck ces 2019 eyeque visioncheck 2
Mobile

VisionCheck might give you the option to ditch your visit to your optometrist

A new gadget enables you to test your eyes yourself at home. Using the EyeQue VisionCheck, an automated optical device, you can measure your eyes' refractive error and find out what strength of glasses you need.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
best of ces 2019 awards feature
News

Digital Trends Top Tech of CES 2019 Award Winners

5G. A.I. Voice assistants. Metaverse. Yes, metaverse. CES 2019 slathered on the buzzwords thick and heavy, but beneath the breathless hype and bluster, there were amazing products to back it up, too. Except metaverse. C’mon Nissan, you…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
google android wikileaks patch
Mobile

Google has found a clever way to make your search history more useful

Google has found a clever way to make more use of your search history by showing links to pages you've visited before. Ideal for repeat searches for the same page, the links show up on cards at the top of mobile search results.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
motiv smart ring adds fido2 security features unlock
Mobile

You'll soon be able to pay for goods with the Motiv smart ring

Remember Motiv's activity tracking smart ring? It's back with a raft of new features that adds biometric identification and token authentication, all on a device that fits on your finger.
Posted By Mark Jansen
best Apple AirPods alternatives
Deals

The 5 best Apple AirPods alternatives for Android, Windows, and iOS devices

Apple AirPods, nice as they are, aren't the only game in town. Other makers are offering their own truly wireless earbuds, and if you're looking to buy a pair of high-end in-ear headphones, we've got the best AirPod alternatives on the…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Sunrise Gold
Mobile

Samsung all but confirms the Galaxy S10 will arrive on Feb. 20, ahead of MWC

Samsung's skipping Mobile World Congress 2019 this year to launch its next big smartphone a week earlier in San Francisco. Considering Samsung teased the "10-year anniversary" of Galaxy devices, we expect to see the Galaxy S10.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
samsung galaxy s9 review
Mobile

Save the date: The Samsung Galaxy S10's reveal is set for February

Not long now; with 2019 underway, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is almost here. Before it arrives, here's absolutely everything you need to know about all three of Samsung's next flagships.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Andy Boxall
ces 2019 is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Posted By Digital Trends Staff