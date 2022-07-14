 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Oura Ring gets serious about fitness, now syncs with Strava

Andy Boxall
By

Your Oura Ring smart ring now connects to Strava, one of the most popular fitness and sports-focused social networks. It’s the first partnership of its kind for Oura, which until now has only connected with Apple Health and Google Fit, and continues the smart ring’s push to become more attractive to fitness enthusiasts.

The sensors in the Oura Ring.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Oura Product Manager Brian Gilan said:

“The partnership with Strava provides Oura members with a more comprehensive activity offering and helps us gain a more complete view of our members’ activities, so we can empower them with better insights and recommendations. This also allows Strava athletes to gain a broader view of their health by going beyond performance data to include rest and recovery metrics that they can easily share with their network.”

What can you do? Your Strava activities can be synced across to the Oura Ring, which are then taking into account by the algorithm when it produces your Readiness and Activity scores, two of the three key metrics presented by it on a daily basis. The Oura Ring has recently gained heart rate tracking during workouts as a feature, and activities recorded by the ring can be shared to your Strava timeline, along with your Readiness score.

Currently, activities tracked by Apple Health and Google Fit are imported into Oura’s app, where you can manually choose to add them to your daily overview. Integration with Strava has the potential to help more serious athletes see the Oura Ring as an everyday health tracker, rather than one being mostly focused on sleep. Oura itself has added the ability to record heart rate during a workout, along with the option to manually add a workout complete with information on duration and intensity.

The Strava integration will be available for Android and iOS, and is performed through the Oura app. The Oura Ring itself comes with six months free access to the Oura app and its data, but after this time you will have to pay a monthly $6.99 subscription to continue benefiting from its insight. You can read what we think about the third generation Oura Ring here, and also how life has been with it after wearing the ring for six months here.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

Are period tracking apps actually safe to use? Everything you need to know

Flo's policies are visible on screen of phone laid on table.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: everything we know about the foldable flip phone

Galaxy Z Flip 3 open on a table.

iOS 16: everything we know about Apple’s next big iPhone update

Man holds an iPhone 13 Pro with the iOS 16 logo on screen.

Verizon’s new Welcome Unlimited plan makes 5G data a lot more affordable

Verizon logo on a smartphone screen in a dark room and a finger touching it.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Elon Musk talks to the press as he arrives to to have a look at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin.

The ‘mini console’ trend returns this fall with the Sega Genesis Mini 2

sega genesis mini 2 announced

The best HDTV antennas for 2022

Philips Modern Loop Rabbit Ears.

Patton Oswalt catfishes his son in the new trailer for I Love My Dad

Patton Oswalt in I Love My Dad.

Dakota Johnson’s impressive talent isn’t a secret anymore

Dakota Johnson in Persuasion.

The best home theater projectors you can buy in 2022

The Optoma UHD50X projector.

Hollywood is abandoning movie theaters at the wrong time

Tom Cruise flys a plane in Top Gun: Maverick.

Best HP Envy deals for July 2022

An HP Envy 17-inch laptop sits on an office desk.