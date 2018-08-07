Digital Trends
Mobile

A Palm phone running Android 8.1 Oreo may be on the way

Brenda Stolyar
By

We live in the era of the reboot. Forget movie reboots — we’re talking about phone reboots. BlackBerry’s still launching phones with hardware keyboards, Nokia is back from the dead, and now we may be treated to a reboot of the Palm.

According to the latest report from Android Police, a device called the PVG100 by Palm Venture Group (which is now owned by TCL) filed with the Federal Communications Commission last week. In June, it also passed through the Wi-Fi Alliance certification program.

In March, Android Police broke the story that a new Palm device may launch on Verizon in the second half of this year. The rumor, which cites an anonymous source, echoed rumors that were sparked last year when a TCL executive confirmed that the company wanted to launch a Palm device in 2018. Seeing as how we’re already a little more than halfway through the year, there’s not much time left to release the device.

While the latest filings don’t give too much detail, it does state the device will run Android 8.1 Oreo and lists 2.4GHz as the frequency band. This means the PVG100 won’t have support for 5GHz. It will be interesting, though not surprising, to see an Android-powered TCL phone. Not surprising because recent BlackBerry phones have also featured the Android operating system, but interesting because Palm may want to load on some of its own software tweaks.palm reboot news 2 wi fi alliance certificationTCL seems to be building a reputation as the company that revives old smartphone brands, despite otherwise being known for its TVs. TCL is also the company behind the recent BlackBerry revival. While it is popular, the Palm brand doesn’t necessarily hold as much weight as BlackBerry or Nokia, so it will be interesting to see how the company can effectively market a new Palm device. Of course, Nokia does seem to have done pretty well for itself so far — the flagship Nokia 8 Sirocco is well-designed and features some pretty nice flagship specs, like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and 6GB of RAM.

It does make sense that Verizon would be the company to carry the newly revived Palm. Verizon intended to carry the Palm Pre 3, a phone that was canceled by HP, Palm’s then-buyer, before the phone could be launched in the U.S.

Updated on August 7: Palm PVG100 passes through FCC and Wi-Fi Alliance, set to launch with Android 8.1 Oreo

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The 15 best calendar apps for Android and iOS
halo smart smoke detector 0586
Smart Home

Halo Smart Labs shuts down, no longer makes or supports Halo smart alarms

Halo Smart Lab is now out of business, but the Halo alarm detected smoke, carbon monoxide, and even reported severe weather. The Halo would continue to do all that when grid power and Wi-Fi became distant memories.
Posted By Nick Mokey
Moto Z3
Mobile

Ready for 5G? Motorola's new Z3 will be the first upgradeable 5G phone you can buy

Buckle up your Moto Mods and get ready -- the Motorola Moto Z3 is finally almost here. Boasting flagship specs and a classic Motorola design, the phone is set to be a serious contender for anyone looking for a flagship-like phone in 2018.
Posted By Christian de Looper
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 7
Mobile

Samsung's Bixby assistant will come to the Galaxy Tab S4 next year

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 has launched. With the Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, and the option for 256GB of storage, it's a powerful beast. But it's got more than just that up its sleeve. Here's all you need to know.
Posted By Mark Jansen
iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Strava
Mobile

Pentagon restricts fitness trackers and other geolocators in high-risk areas

Calling geolocation features in fitness trackers a 'significant risk,' the Pentagon issued restrictions on their use. GPS-equipped wearables must have the feature turned off when the security threat level is high.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best music streaming services listening to headphones
Music

Spotify is the best streaming service, but competitors aren’t far behind

It can be hard to decide which music streaming service is for you, so we've picked out the individual strengths of the most popular services, aiming to make your decision a little easier.
Posted By Parker Hall
facebook-f8-2018-mark-zuckerberg
Computing

The Facebook dating service will be free of charge and free of ads

Facebook is getting into the dating game. While the feature was one of the surprises from this year's F8, new details suggest what the feature may entail, including a few screenshots from a computer programmer.
Posted By Lulu Chang, Hillary Grigonis
what to expect samsung galaxy unpacked 17 2016
Mobile

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is days away -- what can you expect to see?

The Galaxy Note 9 will be introduced to the world at Samsung Unpacked on August 9, but it likely won't be the only new hardware in attendance. Here's everything you can expect to see at Samsung Unpacked 2018.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Mobile

Apple just released iOS 12 Beta 5 and Siri Shortcuts just got a lot better

At this year's Worldwide Developer Conference, Apple unveiled its latest operating system, iOS 12. From app updates to group FaceTime, ARKit 2.0, and more, here are all the new features in iOS 12.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
oneplus 6 tips and tricks pro mode
Mobile

These are the best OnePlus 6 screen protectors to keep your phone pristine

The OnePlus 6 is a beautiful beast of a smartphone, but it's made of a whole lot of glass, and a cracked display is never fun. That's why we've put together a list of the best OnePlus 6 screen protectors.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Oneplus 6 review
Mobile

Annoying screen flicker on OnePlus 6 will be fixed in upcoming software update

With a large screen, loads of power, and a stylish design the OnePlus 6 offers value for money, but no smartphone is perfect. We've gathered together the most common OnePlus 6 problems, along with potential fixes and workarounds.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Simon Hill
best internet radio stations two week stream
Music

The 15 best internet radio stations for your listening pleasure

Even in the streaming era, radio stations get some of the best exclusives and curate some of the finest handpicked playlists around. Here are the best internet radio stations, for your listening pleasure.
Posted By Parker Hall
Mobile

Find your way around Google Maps with these handy tips and tricks

How good are your navigation skills? We've got a delectable menu of Google Maps tips and tricks for you right here, to take the pain out of your trips. Go from newbie to mapping master and learn how to use Google Maps.
Posted By Simon Hill
Red Hydrogen One
Mobile

Red Hydrogen One phone aluminum model will be in stores on November 2

Red is slowly but surely releasing more details about its upcoming smartphone, the Hydrogen One. Now, we have a few more details about availability and where to find and share that 4V holographic content.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Hillary Grigonis