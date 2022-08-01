Making the perfect Pinterest collage has never been easier — if you’re an iOS user, that is. Pinterest has launched a new iOS app called Shuffles, the ultimate collage-making app that allows users to express their creativity and create collages with photos, image cutouts, and animated effects.

While Pinterest allows users to post collages of their dream outfits and home furniture decorations, most of them have plain, boring white backgrounds. With Shuffles, you can make your collages less tedious and more inviting by using photos from either your Pinterest photo library or snapping pictures of any object with a camera. No matter what route you go down in your collage-making process, you can even cut out objects from the image with just a tap on the screen.

Once you cut out all the objects you wanted, you can resize, layer, and rotate them into your collage. Then if you want to get really creative, you can add animations and other special effects to make them come alive. The best part is you can add backgrounds of different colors as well as text to describe what your collage is about — whether it’s your next cosplay idea, your current mood board aesthetic, your dream room makeover, or just about anything in between. You can also put your spin on collages made by someone else.

You can share your collage, or use the Shuffle feature with your friends privately so that they can collaborate with you. You can also post them to public groups with people who share your interests.

A Pinterest spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch that Shuffles is made by TwoTwenty, the company’s new in-house incubator team that launched last November. “Shuffles is a standalone app created by TwoTwenty, Pinterest’s innovative incubator team. Shuffles is an engaging way to create, publish, and share visual content,” the spokesperson said. “With more people coming to our platform for creative inspiration, we’re continuously experimenting with new ways to help Pinners and Creators bring their ideas to life.”

Because Pinterest launched the app quietly and never formally announced it nor shared any future plans with it, Shuffles is currently invite-only. However, you’ll be able to access Shuffles if you join the waitlist from the home screen.

