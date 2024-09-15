 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Pixel 9 Pro Fold bends but does it break in this extreme durability test?

By
Be gentle with Googles new Pixel 9 Pro Fold.... YIKES!

Zack Nelson from the tech-focused YouTube channel JerryRigEverything has just subjected Google’s new Pixel 9 Pro Fold handset to his infamous durability test.

Recommended Videos

The $1,800 Pixel 9 Pro Fold is “super durable,” according to Google, but it probably wasn’t thinking of Nelson’s unique way of “inspecting” phones when it came up with that.

The results of the test aren’t pretty, but with lots of scratching, scrunching, burning, and a spot of enthusiastically delivered bending, that’s no big surprise.

After scraping some pretty ugly marks onto the exterior of Google’s new foldable using a box cutter — and cutting his own finger in the process — Nelson drops an absurd amount of dirt and sand onto the phone “to find out if the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has any dust protection.” To which the answer is quickly found to be: “No, it doesn’t.”

Next comes the naked flame, which, after some prolonged burning, leaves its mark on both the interior display and the outer one, too.

Finally, we get the highly anticipated and very unscientific bend test. Not surprisingly, foldables rarely fare well when forced the wrong way. But Nelson was surprised to see that in the case of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the device didn’t break along the hinge but instead just off the center in the location of its two antenna lines.

By the end of the video, the phone is a complete wreck. “There’s quite the mess in here,” Nelson observes.

But rest assured, even the clumsiest, most irresponsible smartphone user won’t ever end up with a phone in this state, but Nelson’s durability test at least give us some idea of just how much abuse a device can take before it gives in.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
The Google Pixel 9 Pro is the phone I’ve always wanted
Pixel 9 Pro in Rose Quartz.

I’ve been using iPhones ever since the first model launched in 2008, and my daily driver for the past year has been the iPhone 15 Pro. It's safe to say I'm a big Apple fan. Even so, I can’t help but think the Google Pixel 9 Pro is one of the best smartphones released this year.

In fact, I would even go as far as to say that the Pixel 9 Pro is the iPhone Pro I’ve always wanted. Yes, it’s just that good. Let me explain why.
The importance of smartphone size

Read more
Does the Google Pixel 9 have a good camera? Here are the first photos I took with it
Someone holding a Pixel 9 taking a photo.

The Made by Google August event has come and gone, and a whole slate of new Pixel products came with it. I had the opportunity to go out to Mountain View, California, for the event, and with that came the opportunity to test out the new Google Pixel 9.

One of the things I do most with any smartphone is take photos, so I was eager to put the Pixel 9 through its paces. While I still need some extra time with the Pixel 9 before I share my full review, here are some examples of how Google upgraded the cameras on the base model Pixel 9 this year.
What are the Pixel 9 camera upgrades?

Read more
Does the Google Pixel 9 have a headphone jack?
The USB-C port on the Google Pixel 9 Pro.

Google has announced its largest range of new phones ever under the umbrella of the Pixel 9. Composed of the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the foldable Pixel 9 Pro Fold, this is the most advanced and largest Pixel range ever. If you're looking to buy a new Android phone, then these are likely to be near the top of your list to check out.

These new phones sport a close link to Google's Gemini AI and the most advanced cameras we've ever seen on a Pixel device -- but do they have everything? Do they, unlike most flagship phones in 2024, have headphone jacks? We know, and we're about to tell you.
Does the Pixel 9 have a headphone jack?

Read more