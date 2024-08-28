 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Plaud NotePin may be one of 2024’s most practical AI gadgets

By
Plaud NotePin as necklace and wristband,
Plaud

There’s a new AI hardware gadget on the block. It doesn’t want to ambitiously replace your phone and fail miserably at it. It doesn’t want to put a dystopian AI companion around your neck. It also doesn’t want to complicate the concept of apps with useless AI inside an orange box.

It’s called the Plaud NotePin, and it is simply there to record stuff when you command it to with a button press. It’s a very simple pitch, and the product itself looks pretty straightforward and versatile.

Recommended Videos

The Plaud NotePin looks like a capsule, and thanks to the accessories Plaud offers, you can wear it as a humble pin with a clip on your shirt. There’s a neat little band that turns it into a stylish necklace, which actually doesn’t look half bad. Finally, you can also wear it on your wrist as a band without it looking too tacky.

Plaud NotePin on a shirt.
Plaud

All you need to do is press a button, and the NotePin will start recording the voices around it. Plaud is pitching it as a companion for recording interviews, meetings, classroom lectures, or any other conversation you deem worth saving as a digital file. Once the recording is done, AI comes into the picture.

Plaud has deployed OpenAI’s GPT-4o model for voice transcription and summarization. All the data can be accessed via the mobile app and a web dashboard.

Going a step further, Plaud has created a series of templates that convert voice transcriptions into different formats, just as you would use AI products like Apple’s Writing Tools or Paragraph AI to transform a wall of text into an email, a bullet list, a project slide, or other formats.

Various formats of the Plaud NotePin
Plaud

Other conveniences include speaker labels and Find My integration to locate the NotePin if it’s misplaced. Plaud offers 300 minutes of recording each month with the free plan, which also bundles perks like nine summarization templates, speaker labels, AI suggestions, integration with platforms such as Slack, and mind-map visualization.

The Pro plan, which costs $6.60 per month (billed annually at $79 per year), lets users create custom templates and access 20-plus professionally created summary layouts and — most importantly — 1,200 minutes worth of transcribed audio recordings each month.

The Plaud NotePin supports 59 languages and will be available for $169. Preorders kick off today, and the NotePin will be available via Amazon in the coming weeks.

Plaud Note AI recorder with a phone and in hand.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

If you are enticed by the idea of the Plaud NotePin, but can’t wait, you can also try the Pluad Note. This one costs $159, looks impossibly sleek, and is already one of my favorite hardware purchases this year. You can see what it looks like in the photo above, and I’ll have more to say about the Plaud NotePin very soon.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
Apple’s AI plans for the iPhone just leaked. Here’s everything we know
The back of a Natural Titanium iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple is the only major name in the world of Big Tech that hasn’t made its ambitious AI plans public yet. But that will change in a few weeks, with a focus on reimagining the iPhone experience. Bloomberg, citing internal sources, has detailed how Apple plans to integrate generative AI experiences with iOS 18, the next major build of its iPhone operating system.

The company plans to push new AI-powered capabilities not just in such in-house apps as Safari and Maps, but also in experiences like the notification system and a supercharged Spotlight search. Notably, Apple will push the bulk of AI processing to the iPhone’s silicon, and only a minor portion of it will be pushed to the cloud.

Read more
AI gadgets are dead
Gemini, ChatGPT, Humane Pin, and Rabbit R1.

Ahead of Google I/O 2024, there was little doubt that Google would talk about AI. The event started on a fittingly rowdy note. YouTube sensation Marc Rebillet started the show adorned in a bathrobe after popping up from a giant cup.

The social media star set the tone for the rest of the event by asking audience members for wild musical ideas that came to life via Google’s AI DJ software. The host couldn’t have asked for a better start. In the words of CEO Sundar Pichai, Google executives uttered the word “AI” 121 times.

Read more
Watch Google’s 10-minute recap of its AI-filled I/O keynote
The stage for Google I/O 2024.

Google unveiled a slew of generative-AI goodies at its annual I/O event on Tuesday during a packed keynote that lasted almost two hours.

If you couldn’t watch it at the time, or really don’t want to sit through all 110 minutes of it on Google’s YouTube channel, the web giant has kindly shared a video that compresses the best bits of the event into a mere 10 minutes. You can watch it below:

Read more