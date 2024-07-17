You can get my favorite Anker car charger for cheap right now

If you drive a lot, then one of the most useful tools you can get for your car is a dependable car charger. And right now, you can get one of the best ones from Anker for super cheap this Prime Day. I’ve been using the Anker USB-C Car Charger 40W in my car for the past few years, and it’s been super reliable. And for , you can get it too.

When I’m driving, it can take a toll on my iPhone 15 Pro. That’s because I have it connected to a dash cam, Bluetooth in the car, and if I’m going somewhere new, I also need turn-by-turn directions. With all of that going on at the same time, it definitely means I am draining the iPhone battery faster than usual. That’s when I depend on my Anker USB-C 40W 2-Port Car Charger.

With two ports, that means you can plug in your iPhone 15 Pro like me, or any other device with USB-C ports. With 40-watt wired charging speeds, that means this little car charger will juice up your electronics quickly while you’re on the go. And this isn’t just for your smartphone either — it can power up tablets too. For me, though, I have my dash cam plugged in here and it works without any issues.

Another thing to factor in with car chargers is the fact that not every car is the same in terms of space. Thankfully, this Anker car charger is fairly small and compact, and should fit in any car without an issue. And because it’s quite small, it shouldn’t interfere with the rest of your dash, no matter how small your car is.

Anker has been a trusted name in mobile power accessories, and I’ve been using its products for years at this point. This car charger is super affordable, well-built, compact enough for any car, and has two USB-C ports for fast charging at 40W! What more could you ask for?