Apple expected to announce red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Monday

Share

Apple iPhone fans could see red today. Advance news that Apple will announce limited edition iPhone 8 (RED) and iPhone 8 Plus (RED) models on Monday, April 9, 2018, was in an internal Virgin Mobile memo according to MacRumors.

Reportedly distributed to Virgin Mobile employees, the memo said Product(RED) edition iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus stock would be added to the company inventory the same time Apple makes the announcement. No mention was made in the memo of a red iPhone X.

While no delivery dates are mentioned, the memo also states customers will be able to preorder the red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Monday. If naming conventions follow Apple’s earlier Product(RED) iPhones, iPods, iPads, and Beats headphones, the new devices will be called the iPhone 8 (RED) and iPhone 8 Plus (RED).

Last year Apple issued limited edition, ruby red iPhone 7 (RED) and iPhone 7 Plus (RED) smartphones in March as part of the company’s ongoing partnership with the Product(RED) nonprofit organization.

Founded in 20116 by U2’s Bono and Bobby Shriver from ONE Campaign, Product(RED) raises money to fight HIV/AIDS in eight African countries by licensing the group’s name to Apple and other companies. The eight countries in which Product(RED) proceeds are put to work are Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, and Zambia, according to The Verge.

At the 2017 iPhone 7 (RED) and iPhone 7 Plus (RED) announcements, Product(RED) CEO Deb Dugan told The Independent, “Apple is the world’s largest corporate donor to the Global Fund, contributing more than $130 million as part of its partnership with (RED).”

Referring to Apple’s then 10-year relationship with (RED), Apple CEO Tim Cook said, “The introduction of this special edition iPhone in a gorgeous red finish is our biggest (Product)RED offering to date in celebration of our partnership with (RED), and we can’t wait to get it into customers’ hands.”

Now in its eleventh year, with the continued successful partnership between Apple and (RED), it’s a good guess we can expect a statement of a new, much larger aggregate sum of funds raised from sponsored Apple products.

When Digital Trends checked out the iPhone 7 (RED) and iPhone 7 Plus (RED) units, the only misfire was the standard white bezel on the phone’s front. We’ll be watching during this year’s announcement to see if the (RED) iPhone 8s are red on both sides.