Digital Trends
Mobile

Qualcomm releases new antennas that will make 5G phones a reality in 2019

Steven Winkelman
By
qualcomm 5g antennas released qtm052 antenna module and snapdragon x50 modem
Qualcomm

After years of network upgrades, it looks like the final pieces of 5G technology are finally coming together. Qualcomm has just announced the release of its first “first fully-integrated 5G NR mmWave and sub-6 GHz RF modules for smartphones and other mobile devices.”

Qualcomm actually announced two antenna modules.  The first is called the QTM052 mmWave antenna module and was engineered to “open up spectrum and improve mmWave signal using 5G technologies.” Since the mmWave signals don’t travel very far and are easily blocked by objects as small as your hand, Qualcomm created this antenna array to overcome those challenges. It uses something it calls “beam forming, beam steering, and beam tracking for bi-directional mobile mmWave,” allowing it to improve overall range and coverage. The module is also a series of antennas to be placed in the handset so the beams can move whenever there’s signal blockage.

The second antenna, called the QPM56xx sub-6 GHz RF module, works on lower 3.3-4.2 GHz, 3.3-3.8GHz, or 4.4-5.0 GHz bands. This sub-6 antenna will provide more consistent 5G coverage in fixed locations

These antennas will be used alongside the Snapdragon X50 5G modem that was released in 2016. The two antenna modules will be used in tandem to deliver 5G speeds in a variety of settings.

Several of the world’s largest handset manufacturers, including Xiaomi, Sony, HTC, Samsung, and LG, have already confirmed that they will work with Qualcomm in the coming months to create mobile devices that are compatible with 5G. These devices should be released during the first half of the year with many likely making their debut at Mobile World Congress next February.

Huawei has also announced it is planning a 5G phone for late 2019. Earlier this year the Chinese tech giant announced its Balong 5G01 modem. The modem is schedule for the third quarter of 2019, meaning we should see its 5G handset soon thereafter.

And while we’re still many months away from seeing 5G handsets, most of the major networks are quickly building out their 5G networks to prepare for the launch. AT&T and Verizon have each indicated they plan to release 5G hot spots (also known as pucks) later this year in selected markets so users can get a taste of 5G.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The 22 best iPhone 8 cases
sony xperia xz2 lens in hand
Photography

Highest resolution smartphone camera yet is designed not to suck at low light

Cameras can either shoot high-resolution images or excellent low light images -- but with Sony's latest smartphone sensor, you can have your resolution and your low-light performance too.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Best Galaxy S7 cases - OtterBox Commuter Series Case
Mobile

Protect your shiny, new Galaxy S7 with one of these 25 cases and covers

If you truly want to keep your Galaxy S7 in pristine condition, then you'll need a proper case. We have 25 of the best Galaxy S7 cases to add a touch of style and protection to your Samsung device.
Posted By Simon Hill
iphone x notch
Mobile

Flagship Android phones top iPhone X in download speed, report claims

According to a new report from Ookla, phones equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 have much faster download speeds than phones equipped with Intel's XMM 7480 modem, such as the iPhone X.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Google-CEO-Sundar-Pichai-i-o-2018
Mobile

Google’s $5.1 billion antitrust fine could mean the end of free Android

The European Commission has fined Google a record breaking $5.1 billion. The EU is accusing the company of severe antitrust infractions related to the search engine giant's handling of the Android ecosystem.
Posted By Lulu Chang, Mark Jansen
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Mobile

Why Apple Watches, Fitbits, and more could soon get more expensive

Proposed $200 billion in U.S. trade tariffs on specific Chinese manufactured goods could result in significant price increases for many mobile gadgets. Products from Apple, Fitbit, Sonos, and others companies could be hit with price bumps.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Does blue light really affect your sleep? We ask an expert
Mobile

Get a better night's sleep by using a blue light filter on your smartphone

Phone makers are taking the potentially disruptive effects of blue light more seriously nowadays. This guide will explain how to use Night Shift on an iPhone and how to filter out blue light on an Android phone.
Posted By Simon Hill
soul solar charger
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Roll-up solar panels, dream controllers, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
iPhone 7 battery cases
Mobile

The Best iPhone 7 battery cases to give your phone some extra juice

The iPhone 7 doesn't have terrible battery life, but you never know when you'll need to juice up on the go. To help, here are the best iPhone 7 battery cases that can keep your smartphone charged and ready for long-term use.
Posted By Simon Hill