  1. Mobile

Realme GT Neo 2 packs Snapdragon 870, 120Hz display for just $425

By

Realme is expanding its GT lineup with the launch of the Realme GT Neo 2. After introducing the Realme GT in Europe a couple of months ago, the company has unveiled the Realme GT Neo 2 in India. The smartphone is quite similar to its GT counterpart, coming in the signature neon green version, as well as blue and black color options. It will compete against the likes of the Poco F3 GT, Mi 11x 5G, and Samsung Galaxy M52 in the Indian market.

The Realme GT Neo 2 features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ Samsung E4 display that supports HDR10+, a 120Hz refresh rate, 600Hz touch sampling rate, 1,300 nits of peak brightness, and DC dimming. Under the hood lies the Snapdragon 870 SoC, which is a faster version of the Snapdragon 865 Plus from last year. According to Realme, the GT Neo 2’s vapor-cooling system is 30 percent larger and 20 percent more efficient, making use of stainless steel and copper.

Whatever you do, only buy the #realmeGTNEO2 in green. It’s an *amazing*, really eye-catching, 70s muscle car-inspired colour scheme, and I love it. The black chassis finishes it off perfectly.
More on this one from me soon. #EverythingInNEO @realmeIndia @realmeUK pic.twitter.com/CbvKQfcZAF

&mdash; Andy Boxall (@AndyBoxall) October 13, 2021

The chipset is paired with up to 12GB of RAM, and the storage can serve as 7GB of virtual memory through the Dynamic RAM Expansion feature. On the camera front, the Realme GT Neo 2 sports a triple rear camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary lens, 8MP ultrawide-angle, and 2MP macro. You also get a 16MP selfie shooter. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 65-watt SuperDart fast charging. It is touted to charge the device from zero to full in 36 minutes.

The Realme GT Neo 2’s price in India starts at 31,999 rupees ($425) for the 8GB RAM plus 128GB storage variant. It also comes in 12GB plus 256GB storage configuration, which is priced at 35,999 rupees ($475). It will go on sale later this week in India, while its global availability remains unknown.

Editors' Recommendations

Apple Watch Series 7 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Apple Watch Series 7 Announcement Screen.

The best iPhone 11 wallet cases and covers

Apple iPhone 11: A visual review.

How to create, customize, and use Memoji in Apple’s iOS

apple iphone 13 vs 12 memoji on in hand

Common Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10e problems and how to fix them

Galaxy S10 Plus

Acer’s first Alder Lake gaming desktop is crazy powerful and coming soon

Acer Orion 7000 sitting on a desk.

The 5 best apps to test your 5G connection on Android and iOS

5g super bowl marketing weird verizon speed test

OnePlus 9RT buying guide: Release date, price, specs — everything we know

OnePlus 9RT leaked in silver color option showing the camera module of the smartphone.

Bose SoundLink Flex is a waterproof speaker that knows what’s up

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker in blue.

The best budget laptops for 2021

lenovo yoga c640 review c740 07

WhatsApp vs. Telegram: Which messaging app is better?

WhatsApp and Telegram app icons.

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 hands-on: Faster, thinner, and pricier

An Acer Chromebook Spin 514 sitting on a table (angled front view..

Best cheap iPhone deals and sales for October 2021

best iphone deals 2019

How to watch Blue Origin launch William Shatner into space

New Shepard lifts off from Launch Site One in West Texas for the NS-16 mission on July 20, 2021.