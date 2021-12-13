Realme has launched several phones this year, including some models in the GT range of smartphones. They also have plans for their first foldable phone. With the final holiday period of the year looming round the corner, Realme has chosen an opportunistic time to launch its latest series of smartphones — and the first to get Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. The company has confirmed that a launch event will be held on December 20 to reveal the Realme GT 2 series of smartphones.

According to rumors, multiple smartphones will be announced at this event, including two variants of the GT 2 Pro, which has been heralded as the company’s “most premium flagship” smartphone. As per the leaked specs, the phone will possess a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with QHD+ resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate.

As mentioned, it’ll also be Realme’s first smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, with an impressive 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage space. Additionally, it will run on the Realme UI 3.0, which is based on Android 12. The handset also packs a decent 5,000mAh battery, juiced by 65-watt fast charging.

There has also been a solid rumor that this will be the first Realme smartphone to have an under display selfie camera, similar to Samsung Z Fold 3. In this case, it’ll be a capable 32-megapixel sensor, though we’ll need to wait and see what the picture quality ends up being. The back panel will contain a triple-camera setup, with a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide, and an unspecified telephoto camera.

The official pricing details will need to wait till the event to be confirmed; however, the company’s founder and CEO Sky Li has mentioned that Realme wishes to enter the high-end smartphone market for devices at over $800. Even at that price, it could prove to be a steal. The GT 2 Pro and its variants would most likely be available to Europe and the rest of the world by the first quarter of 2022.

