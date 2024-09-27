 Skip to main content
RedMagic just announced one of 2024’s most ridiculous Android tablets

By
RedMagic Nova Gaming Tablet
RedMagic

Mobile gaming has improved dramatically over the years, and RedMagic’s latest tablet aims to capitalize on those improvements. Launching internationally today, the RedMagic Nova tablet is a powerhouse with impressive specs that make it capable of running the latest games. Based on everything we’re seeing, it’s a strong contender for one of 2024’s best tablets.

This thing is nothing short of impressive, and that’s putting it mildly. It’s available in the Midnight color and has two configuration options: 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage or 16GB of RAM with 512GB of storage. The RedMagic Nova starts at $499, much less expensive than phones with comparable specs.

The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with a whopping 3.4GHz clock speed. Perhaps more interesting is the cooling system: a 20,000 RPM internal fan that keeps it comfortable, even during intense gaming sessions. According to RedMagic, the cooling system can drop its core temperature by 25 degrees Celsius — 77 degrees Fahrenheit. Pair that with the 10,100mAh battery, and you have a tablet that you can use comfortably all day long. No frying eggs on this tablet.

A 10.9-inch display is a sold middle ground between too small and too large, and the 144Hz refresh rate puts it on par with some of the best gaming monitors on the market. It’s a bit of an odd resolution at 2.8K (2880 x 1880), but the 16:9 aspect ratio is familiar and comfortable.

RedMagic Nova Gaming Tablet.
RedMagic

RedMagic went above and beyond to give this tablet “gamer vibes,” from the RGB lights beside the camera to the way the cooling system is labeled in a font that hearkens back to the 8-bit era. It’s easy to tell this is a gaming tablet at a glance, just as you can tell an Alienware laptop is a gaming machine.

Some of the games demoed for the tablet include Honkai: Star Rail, Wuthering Waves, and Absolute Zero all three of which maintained an average frame rate of greater than 60 fps (frames per second) over a 180-minute play session at Ultra-High Quality. Of course, almost any game available on an Android device can be played by the RedMagic Nova.

One thing to note: RedMagic claims this is the only tablet that can handle AAA games, but that isn’t true. The iPad Pro (and the iPhone itself, actually) are capable of running Resident Evil and other more recent games. Still, the RedMagic Nova is an incredible deal given its capabilities and price point.

