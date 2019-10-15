Made by Google 2019 is just around the corner, and there’s no shortage of new tech to get excited about. However, right at zero hour, it seems there are two pieces of new hardware we won’t be seeing — a 5G-enabled Pixel 4, and the extremely long-awaited Pixel Watch.

While the launch of the new Google Pixel 4 is all but assured at this point, rumors said it was also likely Google was prepping a 5G version of its new phone. However, according to sources speaking to 9to5Google, that won’t be happening now, and neither a Pixel 4 5G or Pixel Watch will be making an appearance.

Rumors on the 5G Pixel 4 were fairly thin on the ground, but it would have been fair to assume the Pixel 4’s general design would be honored in the device. However, based on other manufacturer’s efforts, it seems likely Google will pull something special for its first 5G phone. Samsung and Huawei both super-sized their first 5G phones, so a larger version of the Pixel 4 XL might be forthcoming — but not on October 15. Instead, Google may mention the 5G phone, but tease a later release date.

While the lack of a 5G Pixel 4 comes as something of a shock, the lack of the Pixel Watch is anything but. The fabled Google-made smartwatch has something of a spectral quality, floating, ghost-like, from rumor roundup to rumor roundup. Will we see it in 2019? 2020? 2021? Any one of those dates is possible, yet not so at the same time. The scientific community should consider taking a look at the Pixel Watch, as it seems to adhere to certain laws of quantum physics. The simple act of observing a possible launch date is enough to render it unable to do so. At this point, it seems the best place to launch the Pixel Watch would be somewhere completely unexpected, like an Apple event. At least then it wouldn’t be rendered inert by the pressure of expectations.

We’ve still got a lot to look forward to from the Made by Google event. Check out everything you can expect, as well as how you can watch the event live.

