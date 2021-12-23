For years, Samsung has followed a policy of releasing separate versions of its flagship devices with different chipsets. So far, Samsung’s lower-priced phones seem to have been exempt from this practice. Well, no longer. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A53 may come with two different processor options depending on which country you buy it from.

According to Dutch publication Galaxy Club, Samsung is likely to make two versions of the Galaxy A53 — one powered by a Samsung Exynos chip and the other that will use a Qualcomm processor. The only time Samsung has adopted such a stance for its midrange devices was to differentiate between the 4G and 5G variants of a specific model. However, that is no longer the case with the Galaxy A53 — with both Exynos and Qualcomm variants likely offering support for 5G networks.

Indications are that the U.S. variant of the Samsung Galaxy A53 may use a still-unannounced Exynos processor, likely to be called the Exynos 1200. We still do not know what Qualcomm chip Samsung intends to use on the other variant.

What we do know is that there are three separate model numbers for the Galaxy A53 that we currently know of. These include the SM-A536U, which is likely to be launched in the U.S.; the SM-A536B, which might be the European variant of the phone; and the SM-A536E, which is likely intended for the Middle East, North Africa, and Asian markets — including India.

Samsung’s decision to launch the Galaxy A53 with multiple processor variants is likely the result of the ongoing chipset shortage. Given that the Galaxy A happens to be among Samsung’s most sold smartphone series, the company could be taking this approach to ward of potential launch delays. The company was forced to delay the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE from August 2021 to January 2022 and is likely looking to avoid a similar situation.

As previously reported, the Samsung Galaxy A53 is likely to be announced alongside the Galaxy A33 and the Galaxy A73 by March 2022. Leaked specs indicate that the Galaxy A53 may feature a 6.7-inch display, a 64-megapixel primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone is likely to be offered in white, black, blue, and orange color options.

